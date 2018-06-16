WATCH: Taxi Hits World Cup Fans in Russia [Video & Photo]

Таксист в центре Москвы въехал в толпу мексиканских фанатов и попытался сбежать. Есть пострадавшие. 😱 пидорас pic.twitter.com/4hYKAEA9td — ☆ Artyom ☆ (@haymoscow) June 16, 2018

A man has now been taken into custody in Moscow in connection with what was reported as a hit-and-run when the taxi driver allegedly jumped a curb near Red Square and struck World Cup fans. Reports indicate that the crash may have been an accident rather than a deliberate act, the AP reported.

The Twitter thread from NTV Russian indicates that the cab “drove into a crowd” and seven were injured. The driver apparently ran but was detained by authorities.

It was initially reported the injured were from Mexico; that has not been confirmed.

Video shows people chasing the driver who fled the scene.

The tweet translated from Russian says, “Taxi driver in the center of Moscow drove into a crowd of Mexican fans and tried to escape. There are victims.”

An initial tweet from a Univision journalist read, “an incident has just occurred on the streets of Moscow. A taxi went up to the curb and hit some people. There are Mexican fans among the injured.”

🚨🚨🚨 Acaba de ocurrir un incidente en las calles de Moscú. Un taxi subió a la banqueta y atropelló a algunas personas. Hay aficionados mexicanos entre los lesionados.@UnivisionSports pic.twitter.com/c2JefwqOwX — Juan Manuel Terán (@jmteran) June 16, 2018

A followup tweet a few minutes later said, “This is the incident taxi. The police railed the area. The driver ran after what happened. Developing… ”

Este es el taxi del incidente. Ya la policía cercó la zona. El chofer salió corriendo después de lo que sucedió. En desarrollo… pic.twitter.com/dv1pMY4WHq — Juan Manuel Terán (@jmteran) June 16, 2018

The same Univision journalist, Juan Manuel Terán, tweeted an image of an injured person, adding the person is “not Mexican,” despite his earlier report.

“This is the image of the person who looked most damaged by the incident. Everything indicates that it is not Mexican.”

Esta es la imagen de la persona que se veía más dañada por el incidente. Todo indica que no es mexicana. pic.twitter.com/x2PTyG7mmV — Juan Manuel Terán (@jmteran) June 16, 2018

Russia is hosting the World Cup with Moscow as one of a number locations where games are being played.

This is a developing story.