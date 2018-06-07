Sandrina Schultz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

DENVER, CO - MARCH 07: Lamar Odom #7 of the Los Angeles Clippers warms up prior to facing the Los Angeles Clippers at the Pepsi Center on March 7, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers 107-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The alleged baby mama of Dwayne Wade is Sandrina Schultz. This news comes just as Wade announced his engagement to actress Gabrielle Union on December 21st. Here is what you need to know about the 29-year-old.

1. She’s the Ex of Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom, lamar Odom Sandrina Schultz

(Getty)

She met him when she was 19 at a Hollywood club. In a video interview with Star magazine, Schultz speaks about Odom’s rampant drug use. She details him smoking Oxycodone, and her partaking as well. “I was afraid that we both wouldn’t wake up that day.”

There is also a handwritten letter that Star published, where Schultz tells Odom she loved him and asks him to get help.

(Star Magazine)

2. There’s Talk That Wade Paid For Her Orgies

Rumors swirled online that Wade paid up to $4,000 for orgies with Schultz.

3. In February Someone Wrote an Open Letter to Gabrielle Union

Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade Sandrina Schultz

(Getty)

In February, an open letter was sent to Wade and Union via MediaTakeOut.com.

In the antagonistic letter, Wade’s supposed lover makes comments about having been in the couple’s bed.

4. She’s an Actress

Sandrina Schultz Dwayne Wade Gabrielle Union Instagram Twitter Facebook Lamar Odom Drug Partner Dwayne Wade Babymama

(Explore Talent)

On ExploreTalent, she has an acting/modeling profile. According to this post, the baby mama is based in Los Angeles.

5. Wade Accepts Responsibility for the Baby

Dwayne Wade, Dwayne Wade Sandrina Schultz

(Wade and son, Zaire, Getty)

Wade, who confirms that he fathered the baby and has spent time with his new son. According to the Sun Sentinel, he said, ” “I had a time, a part in our break, in our pain and our hurt, a blessing came out of it in my life, having a son that was born healthy. So I’m moving on.”

He looked at the silver lining of the drama, saying, “But we have a blessing to the bloodline, to the Wade bloodline. And from that standpoint, it doesn’t, to me, state anything differently from what I’ve always shown.”

The new baby joins Wade’s two older sons, Zaire and Zion.

