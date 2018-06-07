Sandrina Schultz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The alleged baby mama of Dwayne Wade is Sandrina Schultz. This news comes just as Wade announced his engagement to actress Gabrielle Union on December 21st. Here is what you need to know about the 29-year-old.

1. She’s the Ex of Lamar Odom

She met him when she was 19 at a Hollywood club. In a video interview with Star magazine, Schultz speaks about Odom’s rampant drug use. She details him smoking Oxycodone, and her partaking as well. “I was afraid that we both wouldn’t wake up that day.”

There is also a handwritten letter that Star published, where Schultz tells Odom she loved him and asks him to get help.

2. There’s Talk That Wade Paid For Her Orgies

Rumors swirled online that Wade paid up to $4,000 for orgies with Schultz.

3. In February Someone Wrote an Open Letter to Gabrielle Union

In February, an open letter was sent to Wade and Union via MediaTakeOut.com.

In the antagonistic letter, Wade’s supposed lover makes comments about having been in the couple’s bed.

4. She’s an Actress

On ExploreTalent, she has an acting/modeling profile. According to this post, the baby mama is based in Los Angeles.

5. Wade Accepts Responsibility for the Baby

Wade, who confirms that he fathered the baby and has spent time with his new son. According to the Sun Sentinel, he said, ” “I had a time, a part in our break, in our pain and our hurt, a blessing came out of it in my life, having a son that was born healthy. So I’m moving on.”

He looked at the silver lining of the drama, saying, “But we have a blessing to the bloodline, to the Wade bloodline. And from that standpoint, it doesn’t, to me, state anything differently from what I’ve always shown.”

The new baby joins Wade’s two older sons, Zaire and Zion.