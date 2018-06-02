Scottsdale Victims in Murders: Paralegals, Doctors Killed

Four murders in Scottsdale, Arizona may be connected, sparking fears in the community as people connected to the legal and medical communities have been gunned down in the span of three days.

The murders began on Thursday, May 31, 2018, when a high-profile psychiatrist was slain outside his Scottsdale office. They escalated with three more deaths over the next two days of paralegals and, reportedly, a psychologist.

The spree of murders is believed to be connected to the same gunman, Scottsdale police now say. Some news reports say, though, that authorities are still trying to definitively link the fourth homicide to the string of them. The suspect is at large and has not been named. Police do not feel the homicides are random.

Stefania Okolie, a reporter for Fox10 Phoenix, is reporting that the suspect is a local attorney. “Law enforcement sources confirming shooting death of Steven Pitt, 2 paralegals at a Scottsdale firm, & a Doctor at a Scottsdale therapist office are ALL connected. Sources also telling me who they believe is behind the shooting. He is also an attorney in the Valley #Fox10Phoenix,” she reported. Police have released a sketch developed from witness accounts of the shooter, but they have not confirmed Okolie’s account.

Here is the sketch of a man believed to be connected to the murder of Dr. Steven Pitt, Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson. @ScottsdalePD @phoenixpolice Call police if you recognize him @SilentwitnessAZ #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/zme4R8c28e — Habib Obi (@ObiSun) June 2, 2018

Here are the victims who have been identified so far

Steven Pitt

Scottsdale Police officially confirming that the three shootings, four murders, are related… Here’s the sketch of the suspect from the first murder… #scottsdaleshootingshttps://t.co/iQK1a7VjI7 pic.twitter.com/ZhGu6WJBHR — Shanna Hogan (@shannahogan) June 2, 2018

Steven Pitt, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, was prominent in the legal world because of his long-time consultations with law enforcement throughout the country on some of the nation’s highest-profile crime cases. It’s not yet clear whether his work on any of those cases played a role in his death. He consulted on the JonBenet Ramsey, Columbine school shooting, and Baseline Killer cases.

Pitt listed these high-profile cases on his website:

Consulting for the Boulder District Attorney’s Office and Boulder Police Department in the homicide investigation of JonBenet Ramsey.

Serving as an advisor to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office regarding the Columbine High School tragedy and Director of the Columbine Psychiatric Autopsy Project.

Serving as a consulting expert to the Eagle County (Colo.) District Attorney’s Office in People v. Kobe Bean Bryant.

Serving as an expert witness for the U.S. government in U.S. v. Alfonso Rodriquez, Jr. and U.S. v. Iouri Mikhel.

Serving as a member of the Phoenix Police Department’s “Baseline Killer” task force.

Serving as an expert for Plaintiff’s counsel in Andrea McNulty v. Ben Roethlisberger.

Vincent Lewis, of the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting death of Steven Pitt occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, near Scottsdale and Bell roads. Witnesses described hearing “a loud argument followed by gunshots,” and the shooter fled, according to AZCentral.com.

The motive was not clear, and Pitt was found dead at the scene. “We are not ruling anything out, but at this point, a loud argument probably suggests they knew each other either professionally or personally,” Lewis said.

The Phoenix New Times previously described Pitt’s work on the infamous murder case of JonBenet, the child beauty pageant contestant found murdered in her family home. Pitt, who generally worked with law enforcement, was a consultant for the District Attorney and the Boulder Police Department on that case.

Born to a homemaker and school administrator in Michigan, Pitt was described by the Phoenix publication as “a street-smart, openly ambitious wiseguy who seems most comfortable helping detectives sort out the psychopathology that has led someone — known or unknown — to commit a crime.”

According to his website, “Steven E. Pitt, D.O., is a Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix. A graduate of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Pitt completed his residency training in psychiatry at the University of Michigan Medical Center and a fellowship in forensic psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.”

His website continues, “Dr. Pitt has garnered a national reputation for his work in conducting forensic psychiatric evaluations, particularly regarding innovations that combine videotaping and transcription. Dr. Pitt’s consulting background includes work with the Phoenix Police Department Homicide and Missing Persons Units, and he has performed evaluations, testified and consulted on forensic psychiatry topics on a variety of criminal cases with national and international visibility.”

Veleria Sharp & Laura Anderson

Horrifically, Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson, both paralegals, were shot next, in a downtown law office near government buildings and the local Scottsdale library. One of the women was shot in the head.

Veleria’s husband, Saber Sharp, wrote a tribute to her on Facebook. “Yesterday, the world lost one of the finest women I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Veleria Rascoe Sharp will be forever in my heart and the hearts of the many family and friends who knew her. The outpouring of love and support has been incredible. I appreciate your kindness during this time. I also appreciate you giving us the time and space to grieve. We welcome your love and prayers but will not be answering any questions at this time,” he wrote.

The double shooting occurred on Friday, June 1, 2018. The victims were identified as 48-year-old Sharp and 49-year-old Anderson.

.@ScottsdalePD say the two women killed yesterday were paralegals at law offices of Burt, Feldman & Greneir near Civic Center Plaza. They've been identified as 48-yr-old Veleria Sharp and 49-yr-old Laura Anderson. pic.twitter.com/c9ntfF31Go — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 2, 2018

Police said both women were shot in the law firm office, and that one injured woman “ran outside and told a limo bus driver to call 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died,” according to ABC15. The second woman was located dead inside the law office building. the television station reported.

“MORE: Scottsdale police also now confirming, what we reported late last night. The shooting death of 2 paralegals at Burt|Feldman|Grenier Law office is connected to shooting death of Steven Pitt #Fox10Phoenix,” Stefania Okolie, a reporter for Fox10 Phoenix, wrote on Twitter.

The shootings occurred at the Burt, Feldman, Grenier Law firm.

Fourth Victim

UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/QNaRgWFUQA — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) June 2, 2018

By Saturday, June 2, 2018, police were confirming that the murders of Pitt, Sharp, and Anderson were possibly connected to yet another homicide, although this had not yet been definitively determined.

“UPDATE: Scottsdale police now confirming this is a homicide they are working at a office off of Hayden road. Law enforcement source tells me it is a therapist office. And the man killed is a psychologist,” Okolie wrote on Twitter. The fourth victim has not yet been identified.

The @ScottsdalePD confirms another homicide at a commercial building near Hayden/Mountain View Rd. They will be releasing more details regarding the investigation shortly. @FOX10Phoenix #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/NdXpJiKsat — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 2, 2018

According to AZFamily.com, the fourth murder occurred “at a business near the area of Hayden and Mountain roads” and both Scottsdale and Phoenix police were investigating.