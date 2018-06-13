SR 509 Closed Due to Shooting Near Sea-Tac Airport

Authorities have reported that SR 509 is shut down in both directions in Burien near S. 160th street, as police investigate a shooting that left four cars struck by bullets — but no injuries — near the Sea-Tac Airport. Traffic delays are expected. A suspect has not been identified.

Washington State Patrol is currently searching for an active shooter. Four cars were hit by bullets near Des Moines Memorial Drive and South 160th Street, MyNorthwest reported. This is near the south part of Sea-Tac Airport. Two out of four of the cars that were hit left the scene, and one of the drivers went on to work after being hit by gunfire. The gunfire happened around 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. local time and the shots came from a treeline near the roadway, KIRO 7 reported.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, there is no ETA for when the lanes on SR 509 will be reopened. At this time, police have not confirmed if any additional shots were fired after the initial report.

The western runway at Sea-Tac airport was also closed out of an abundance of caution, said Perry Cooper, airport spokesman. He said he did not expect any delays from the closure.

FYI: All lanes are shut down on SR 509 between 160th and Kent Des Moines Memorial Road for the shooting incident. There is no ETA for re-opening. https://t.co/4Jlwsrj0vJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 13, 2018

One driver described what happened in the video below. He said he heard a loud bang and the bullet hole was near the bottom part of the door, and he believed the bullet was somewhere in the seat, KOMO News reported.

Driver who’s vehicle was shot on 509 describes what happened. #komonews pic.twitter.com/f39TWoIPBz — Peter Mongillo (@PeterMonPhotog) June 13, 2018

Police and aircraft are searching for a suspect, and people in the area have been asked to stay vigilant and call 911 about anything suspicious.

There have been other random shootings in Snohomish County, MyNorthwest reported, including fire department vehicles that were hit by bullets. It’s not known if these were related.