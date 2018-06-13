Stoneman Douglas Coaches Killed During Massacre to Receive ESPY Awards

Three Stoneman Douglas coaches will be posthumously awarded ESPY’s Best Coach Award after giving their lives to shield their students from gunfire during the Parkland massacre in February.

Family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the honor during the award show on July 18 in Los Angeles, ESPN announced Wednesday.

ESPN’s Vice President Alison Overholt called the Florida men heroes, saying they are being honored for “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students.”

Aaron Feis

Aaron Feis is remembered as a father figure to students at Stoneman Douglas. No one was surprised when they learned Feis died shielding students, according to those who knew him well.

Witnesses claimed that Feis, 37, jumped in front of the gunman’s bullets, putting his own life on the line for his students. Colton Haab, a 17-year-old junior and football player, told CNN that he heard the coach was shielding three girls from the gunfire. “(He) made sure everyone else’s needs were met before his own. He was a hard worker. He worked after school, on the weekends, mowing lawns, just helping as many people as possible,” Haab said.

Ashley Speziale, 22, said that his office was always open to his students, according to The Daily Beast. “Even if I wanted so much as a place to sit, his office was always open. He’d sit with me. He’d talk to me. He’d let me be in silence.” She said he was friendly with everyone, but also always knew when he needed to be an authority figure first and foremost. Speziazle, whose father was head of security for a time and worked with Feis, said they had a great bond and everyone trusted them. Tonya Sanchez, 22, is another former student. She told The Daily Beast: “He was like your dad at school. Everyone respected him and he respected everyone.”

Scott Beigel

Scott Beigel opened the door of his classroom to let a group of students fleeing the gunman into the room. When Beigel attempted to re-lock the door, the gunman allegedly shot him dead.

“He unlocked the door and let us in,” Friend sobbed to Stephanopoulos. “I thought he was behind me but he wasn’t. When he opened the door, he had to re-lock it so we can stay safe. But he didn’t get the chance to.”

“I’m so thankful that he was there to help everybody who did live in that classroom,” Friend continued emotionally. “He was in the doorway, and the door was still open and the shooter probably didn’t know we were in there because Mr. Beigel was laying on the floor.”

Beigel, 35, was a geography teacher and cross country coach at Stoneman at the time of his death. He is remembered by loved ones as funny, selfless and caring. He loved showing off his collection of Fedora hats and working with youth at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania.

Chris Hixon

The Coral Springs High School athletic director, Dan Jacob, said Chris Hixon was a great guy. They were both wrestling coaches and Jacob had nothing but praise for Hixon.

“Chris is probably the nicest guy I have ever met. He would give you the shirt off his back. He does so much. That is terrible that it would happen to anybody. It is so senseless.” Hixon died running toward the gunfire to help fleeing students.

He is remembered as an inspirational parent, and as somebody that “would give you the shirt off his back.”