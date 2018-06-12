North Korea Summit: Best Donald Trump & Kim Jong-un Memes

The world watched as President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived at the Capella Hotel in Singapore, shook hands and posed for photos before going into their historic one-on-one meeting early Tuesday morning.

President Trump announced that the summit was as a “success,” and that the United States and North Korea were able to come to an understanding that “Pyongyang would work toward denuclearization and the United States would end joint military exercises with South Korea,” according to CBS News.

“We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind,” Kim said as he and Trump signed the joint statement, adding, “The world will see a major change.”

Trump was also optimistic about the progress they achieved, stating, “We are going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world.”

