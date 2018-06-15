How to Watch Brittany Marcell’s Story on ABC’s 20/20 Live Online

Tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will offer an in-depth account of a young woman’s near-death attack, which took place on September 11, 2008.

On September 11, 2008, Diane Marcell went over to her daughter’s home to meet her for lunch. When she opened the door, she found her daughter bloodied and lying on the ground, with a man holding a shovel standing over her.

Speaking to ABC News’ 20/20, Marcell recalls, “He looked at me… He turned around, and he had the shovel in his hand still. That guy takes off for the kitchen, and he looked at me as he reached for the biggest butcher knife out of the knife block on the counter.”

Marcell immediately ran outside screaming, and a neighbor was able to come to help her. They immediately called 911. Determined to save her daughter, Marcell ran back inside, only to find that the attacker was not there. He had escaped out the back. Brittany still lay on the floor motionless.

Brittani suffered a broken left arm, broken left wrist, skull fractures, and severe brain trauma. “They said that she did try to fight him off because she had severe bruising on each arm at the upper part. Her left wrist was broken, her jaw was broken,” Marcell tells ABC News. Brittany remained in a coma for ten days, and when she woke up, she had no recollection of the attack.

Over five years after her attack, Brittani underwent hypnosis in an attempt to remember the details of that night. The hypnosis did, in fact, reveal information that was crucial to the investigation.

It wasn’t until this past year that Brittani’s attacker was arrested. He was charged with numerous charges, one of which is attempted murder.

