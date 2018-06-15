How to Watch Dateline NBC ‘The Other Side of Paradise’ Live Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

*Warning: Information related to the case, and the identity of the person charged with second-degree murder in Sandra’s death, is included below.*

On January 25, 2006, Lawrence Mendonca learned that his daughter, 27-year-old Sandra Galas, was murdered. The cause of death was strangulation with a cord-like object, as well as blunt force trauma to the head.

Mendonca since made it his duty to identify his daughter’s killer.

“At her gravesite, I made a vow that I wouldn’t end this until justice was served,” Mendoca told The Garden Island. “I told the prosecutors and the police I would be a thorn in their side, (until the case was solved and prosecuted).”

In January, Darren Galas, Sandra’s husband, pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of assault in the first degree in the death of his wife. According to The Garden Island, The Galas’ were married in 1999. They separated in 2005. That year, Sandra asked for a divorce. Police reportedly believe that “Galas was killed while she and Darren Galas were involved in a custody dispute over their children.”

To find out how the story unfolds, tune into NBC’s Dateline tonight at 10pm ET/PT on NBC.