How to Watch ‘Face the Nation’ Live Online

Face the Nation, CBS’s Sunday morning news program, airs at 10:30am each week.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

Face the Nation is currently moderated by Margaret Brennon. The program was created in 1954, making it one of the longest-running shows in the history of television.

The program touches on current political and socioeconomic issues, broadcasting from the CBS News’ bureau in Washington DC.

Prior to taking on her hosting job at Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan was a White House correspondent for CBS. Before that, she anchored the show InBusiness with Margaret Brennan.

Born in Stamford, Connecticut, in 1980, Brennan graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Connecticut, before making her way to the University of Virginia. There, she majored in Foreign Affairs and Middle East Studies with a minor in Arabic.

In early May, Brennan was interviewed on The Colbert Show. She started out the interview noting how different it was to experience an audience, before getting into personal opinions on her career and certain political affairs.

Asked what it means to her to become the host, Brennan said, “It’s so exciting for me, but I also feel a huge responsibility; you know, this is a 63-year institution.” She goes on to say it’s a gift to be able to dig into so many different topics. “Being in the chair now, I feel a responsibility to have some context. And have a civil conversation.”