How to Watch ‘Fox News Sunday’ Live Online

Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace is a weekly program that investigates today’s political issues. The show airs Sundays at 2pm ET/PT and 7pm ET/PT on Fox News Channel.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Fox is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Fox News Sunday has been on the Fox Broadcasting Company since 1996. It has been hosted by Chris Wallace since 2003.

Wallace has received three Emmy Awards and the Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton Award for his work on the show.

The news anchor was born in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the Hotchkiss School followed by Harvard College. Wallace’s father was also an American journalist, game show, host, media personality, and actor. He also reported on CBS’s 60 Minutes. In 1975, Chris Wallace began working with NBC. He stayed with the program for 14 years before becoming the co-anchor and news reader for The Today Show.

According to Article Bio, Wallace is the only person to have worked as the host or moderator of more than one of Sunday’s morning political talk shows.

He was the chief White House correspondent from 1982 to 1989, and moderated Meet the Press from 1978 to 1988.

Wallace has been married twice. In 1973, he married Elizabeth Farrell. The couple had four children: Peter, Andrew, Megan, and Catherine. In 1977, Wallace married Lorraine Smothers. Together, the tow have two children: Sarah Smothers and Remick Smothers.

Watch Wallace interview the biggest newsmakers of the week on Sundays at 2pm ET/PT and 7pm ET/PT.