How to Watch ‘The View’ Live Online

The View is one of the hottest morning talk shows on TV these days. Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Suny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris, and Meghan McCain, The View cast discusses the hot topics of today- whether that includes social, political, financial, or more celebrity-related news.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

The View was created by journalist Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie. It first aired on television August 11, 1997, and has grown to become one of the most popular morning talk shows in the country. The program makes a point of featuring women from different generations as the main cast, in order to offer up different perspectives on a variety of hot topics.

Over the course of its run, The View has won 30 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Talk Show Host. It has also received overwhelmingly positive reviews from outlets like The New York Times, Slate, Entertainment Weekly, New York Post, and HuffPost.

Whoopi Goldberg has been part of the show since 2007. Golberg needs no introduction; she is one of the most prolific comedians, authors, and television hosts in the world. She has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and is one in just a handful of people to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award, and Tony. Whoopi was the second black woman in history to win an Academy Award for acting.

Her co-star, Sunny Hostin, was a host and legal analyst on CNN from 2007 to 2016. She was involved in many high profile cases, including George Zimmerman and Casey Anthony’s. Her career began as an appellate law clerk, trial attorney for the Justice Department, and a federal prosecutor. She received a Special Achievement Award from Janet Reno during her time as a federal prosecutor.

Joy Behar is a comedian and a member of the original cast of “The View” for sixteen years. She returned as a co-host in September 2015. Behar has received three MAC awards, a CableAce award, and a 2000 GLAAD award for her outstanding friendship to the Gay community, according to ABC.

Sara Haines was part of NBC’s “Today Show” prior to joining The View. She worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. Haines graduated from Smith College, where she earnec her Bachelor of Arts degree in government. She’s a native of Newton, Iowa.

Paula Faris joined The View as a co-host in Season 19. Faris has covered many subjects for ABC News, including the Patriots’ deflate scandal, the men’s world cup in Brazil, and the women’s in Canada and Philadelphia Amtrack crash.