Wayne Chapman Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Wayne Chapman has been arrested for indecent exposure in addition to other crimes of a sexual nature, just after two forensic psychologists determined that he was no longer sexually dangerous. Fox Boston reports that Chapman was arrested MCI-Shirley prison for instances of indecent exposure, lewd, wanton and lascivious acts and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior reports Fox Boston. The incidents occurred on June 3 and 4.

BREAKING: Sex offender Wayne Chapman arrested at MCI Shirley for incidents 6/3 and 6/4. Open and gross lewdness.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) June 06, 2018

Mass Live reported on June 4 that Chapman was due to be released despite the belief that he “attacked at least 100 children.” In 1975, Chapman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the rape of two boys in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Chapman is also a suspect in the disappearance of Andy Puglisi. He was civilly committed for his crimes.

Governor Charlie Baker Is Trying to Get a New Law Passed That Will Stop Offenders Like Chapman From Being Released

Speaking to the media the day before Chapman was arrested for indecent exposure, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said that new legislation is being drafted to prevent people like Chapman from being released in the future. Mass Live quotes Governor Baker as saying, “We now have a Supreme Judicial Court decision that basically says Wayne Chapman’s rights under the current law would permit him to be released. That obviously speaks to current law, which is obviously a big part of the problem.”