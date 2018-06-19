RIP X: Tributes to XXXTentacion

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot to death in his vehicle in Broward County Monday, after the 20-year-old rising star left a motorcycle dealership, according to reports. XXX, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down during a suspected robbery, and the suspects are still at large.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Twitter account released a statement asking for information on the suspects, who are described as armed and driving a dark-colored SUV. The statement also states that the incident “appears to be a possible robbery.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

According to XXL magazine, “it’s possible that X was followed by as many as three vehicles after he withdrew money from a bank.” The rapper has reportedly been involved in multiple feuds, but none which were believed to be threatening, TMZ says.

Fans expressed shock and sadness on social media and offered prayers for the rapper, flooding Twitter with tributes and condolences.

Never in a million years I think I would be saying this R.I.P @xxxtentacion 20yrs young, you've helped me through so much. Im speechless — loyal (@DisloyaIty) June 18, 2018

I feel so bad for the kids who were inspired by XXXTentacion’s music. He’s helped a lot of people who are dealing with depression with his music. — MICHAEL BOYD (@michaelmelboyd) June 18, 2018

Worst news I’ve heard in a while. You really were changing music & your self for the good you will be missed & your music will live on forever. 🤘🏽R.I.P. XXXTENTACION pic.twitter.com/b0w0U0Q1KG — Devin Cole Cook (@DevinColeCook1) June 19, 2018

Twitter user Cristia’n wrote in all capitals: “I DIDNT KNOW YOU THAT WELL BUT YOUR MUSIC MADE FEEL LIKE WE WERE CLOSE AND WE HAVE COMMUNICATED BEFORE,” before expressing his gratitude for XXX’s music and inspiration.

Others spoke about how his music helped them through deep bouts of depression, something the artist was known to address often in his music.

Xxxtentacion thank you for everything. You saved my life in 2017 with your music & I hope you receive this message. The butterfly tattoo I got before you past was because you changed & cured my depression. 6-18-18 — Bryce Bieniek (@BryceBieniek) June 18, 2018

XXX was considered influential to many by helping people cope with depression. In the last live video that he streamed before his death, he talked about hoping that, if he were ever killed, he would have helped make five million kids happy through his message before his death.

“Worst thing comes to worst, I fu–ing die a tragic death or some sh–, and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message, and were able to make something of themselves, and able to take my message and use it, and turn it into something positive, and to at least have a good life,” he says in the video. “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy.”

R.I.P Xxxtentacion

His live stream before he passed away 😥 pic.twitter.com/KecX812PtF — Crep Plug (@CrepPlug) June 18, 2018

So many are about to listen to XXXtentacion for the first time. He’s about to save another million lives tonight. — Andrew (@YunSpur) June 19, 2018

XXX was considered a “legend” by many, as Twitter continued to be flooded with emotional tributes and condolences regarding the rapper’s death.

One user stated that his music “got a lot of us through hard times,” while another posted how much the rapper impacted his life, and how he didn’t “do it for the fame, but to help others.”

RIP XXXTENTACION. 🖤

A lot of us are feeling the impact of this loss. Today we lost a LEGEND. There will not be another artist to do what he has done.

His music got a lot of us through hard times, Let us Honor what he has left behind for us and mourn him respectfully. pic.twitter.com/AvmRwoTuAb — dareUs (@itsdareUs) June 18, 2018

r.i.p X , you had a great impact in my my life and others, you didn’t do it for the fame but to help others , that what made you a legend @xxxtentacion 😭😭💔 — Lil Johnny (@Ft_Johnnyy) June 19, 2018

R.I.P. 🌍✨@xxxtentacion legends never die, you were one of a kind and this world took you for granted. — midnight cries (@realipeecheck) June 19, 2018

XXXTENTACION was more than an artist to me, I truly connected with his music & when I got the news that he died, it truly hurt & it doesn’t feel real, but it also feels too real that he’s dead 💔 — K 💔 (@iKyleReid) June 19, 2018

Im lucky.. i have yet to lose a close relative or anything like that.. im a beginner in the music industry. @xxxtentacion inspired me to heights i never imagined. A beautiful soul lost too soon. Truly a travesty plz do not take life for granted ever. EVERYTHING is temporary — Joey DeJulia (@J_Butter10) June 19, 2018

Some even regarded his death similar to that of Tupac Shakur, complete with the pain his death brought to the fans who loved the famous 90’s rapper.

The reaction about Xxxtentacion death must be what people felt when Pac died — Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) June 19, 2018

However, mixed in with the thousands of Twitter tributes to the young rapper were several hundred angry posts, stating that people were mourning the death of a “homophobic, domestic abuser” who didn’t deserve the love and tribute he was receiving, referring to charges XXX was facing regarding his pregnant girlfriend.

XXX was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend, according to TMZ. He was facing more than a dozen felony charges, and prosecutors accused him of witness tampering. XXX was on house arrest but the judge recently let him out so he could tour. He was on modified house arrest for the domestic violence charges.

XXXTentacion was a women beating homophobic asshole why TF are y'all mourning a scum bag that you didn't even fucking personally know ?? — Robin (@_RobinTracy) June 19, 2018

we just gonna act like xxxtentacion wasn't an abusive misogynistic homophobic piece of shit just cuz he dead? — nash potato (@yellotees) June 18, 2018

One user posted a description of the alleged abuse XXX was accused of putting his pregnant girlfriend through. The statement said XXX “head-butted her, punched her, stomped on her and put her in the bathtub, where he continued hitting and kicking her.”

He allegedly gave her two black eyes, several bruises, and a large lump on the back of her head after he tackled her to the ground.

Just a reminder for all you RIP XXXtentacion people pic.twitter.com/S2fAw1zaBT — Sasha Volkiska (@sashavolkiska) June 19, 2018

After his music was briefly removed from Spotify under its prior controversial “Hate Content and Hateful Content Policy,” the rapper spoke out on Twitter.

“My songs have been removed from playlists because I’m being accused of something that I haven’t been convicted for,” he wrote earlier this month. “I don’t make hate music. I rap about what goes on in every hood in America.”

Other users defended XXX, stating that, although he had his issues and was facing severe charges, he was trying to turn his life around to continue to help kids.

Regardless of all the confrontations and problems in the past, X was and always will be an amazing individual, really a human being at that. He gave kids hope, he gave knowledge, he was always positive no matter how you perceived him to be. Rest Easy In Paradise @xxxtentacion — Amensiive (@AvgvstVxvbe) June 19, 2018

RIP xxxtentacion, regardless of his controversial past, he did not deserve to die, especially so young. I respected him for preaching/spreading positivity and the lives he touched in a positive way. Gone too soon, so terrible. His music/art will live forever. — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) June 18, 2018

Absolutely nobody deserves to die. Regardless of his past X was a talented individual who died before he got the chance to change. He was planning a charity event less than an hour before he was shot. He will always be remembered #RIPXXXTENTACION #xxxtentacion — Ryan (@rrstne) June 19, 2018

XXX had been planning a charity event at the time he was shot. Just hours before the shooting, he uploaded a post to his Instagram story, writing, “planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!”