RIP X: Tributes to XXXTentacion

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot to death in his vehicle in Broward County Monday, after the 20-year-old rising star left a motorcycle dealership, according to reports. XXX, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down during a suspected robbery, and the suspects are still at large.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Twitter account released a statement asking for information on the suspects, who are described as armed and driving a dark-colored SUV. The statement also states that the incident “appears to be a possible robbery.”
According to XXL magazine, “it’s possible that X was followed by as many as three vehicles after he withdrew money from a bank.” The rapper has reportedly been involved in multiple feuds, but none which were believed to be threatening, TMZ says.
Fans expressed shock and sadness on social media and offered prayers for the rapper, flooding Twitter with tributes and condolences.
Twitter user Cristia’n wrote in all capitals: “I DIDNT KNOW YOU THAT WELL BUT YOUR MUSIC MADE FEEL LIKE WE WERE CLOSE AND WE HAVE COMMUNICATED BEFORE,” before expressing his gratitude for XXX’s music and inspiration.
Others spoke about how his music helped them through deep bouts of depression, something the artist was known to address often in his music.
XXX was considered influential to many by helping people cope with depression. In the last live video that he streamed before his death, he talked about hoping that, if he were ever killed, he would have helped make five million kids happy through his message before his death.
“Worst thing comes to worst, I fu–ing die a tragic death or some sh–, and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message, and were able to make something of themselves, and able to take my message and use it, and turn it into something positive, and to at least have a good life,” he says in the video. “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy.”
XXX was considered a “legend” by many, as Twitter continued to be flooded with emotional tributes and condolences regarding the rapper’s death.
One user stated that his music “got a lot of us through hard times,” while another posted how much the rapper impacted his life, and how he didn’t “do it for the fame, but to help others.”
Some even regarded his death similar to that of Tupac Shakur, complete with the pain his death brought to the fans who loved the famous 90’s rapper.
However, mixed in with the thousands of Twitter tributes to the young rapper were several hundred angry posts, stating that people were mourning the death of a “homophobic, domestic abuser” who didn’t deserve the love and tribute he was receiving, referring to charges XXX was facing regarding his pregnant girlfriend.
XXX was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend, according to TMZ. He was facing more than a dozen felony charges, and prosecutors accused him of witness tampering. XXX was on house arrest but the judge recently let him out so he could tour. He was on modified house arrest for the domestic violence charges.
One user posted a description of the alleged abuse XXX was accused of putting his pregnant girlfriend through. The statement said XXX “head-butted her, punched her, stomped on her and put her in the bathtub, where he continued hitting and kicking her.”
He allegedly gave her two black eyes, several bruises, and a large lump on the back of her head after he tackled her to the ground.
After his music was briefly removed from Spotify under its prior controversial “Hate Content and Hateful Content Policy,” the rapper spoke out on Twitter.
“My songs have been removed from playlists because I’m being accused of something that I haven’t been convicted for,” he wrote earlier this month. “I don’t make hate music. I rap about what goes on in every hood in America.”
Other users defended XXX, stating that, although he had his issues and was facing severe charges, he was trying to turn his life around to continue to help kids.
XXX had been planning a charity event at the time he was shot. Just hours before the shooting, he uploaded a post to his Instagram story, writing, “planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!”