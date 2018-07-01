Yolo County Fire Map: Location of Guinda County Fire & Evacuations

A new fire erupted, seemingly from nowhere, and has now grown to 1,000 acres today in a short period of time. This fire in Yolo County was originally called the Guinda Fire and now has been renamed County Fire. The smoke from the fire can be seen in Sonoma County. Read on to see a map of the fire and learn about the current evacuations that were issued.

County Fire / Guinda Fire Map

A new fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. Thanks to red flag fire warnings, including high temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds, the fire has already increased to 1,000 acres. It’s burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino.

The fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. and just three hours later, it was already up to 1,000 acres, SacBee reported.

At this time, 38 fire engines and 10 fire crews are battling the fire, including 12 helicopters, eight water tenders, and seven dozers. The exact latitude/longitude location of the fire, according to CAL FIRE, is: -122.18183/38.80583.

Smoke from this fire was visible in Sonoma County. It’s unclear at this time what started the fire.

You can use this general map of California fires below, provided by Google and CAL FIRE, to see the Guinda / County Fire. Find the Pawnee fire and zoom into the location for more details.

And a map of hot spots.

Cal Fire updated Guinda Fire to be called County Fire. Here are the hot spots: https://t.co/cyNoqr0d69 #countyfire pic.twitter.com/byCpmID7R7 — Emma O'Neill (@emmaruthoneill) July 1, 2018

Here’s a satellite image showing the smoke visible:

County Fire / Guinda Fire Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations have been issued between County Road 63 and County Road 76, west of Highway 16. Evacuations have also been issued in the Murphy Ranch area. An evacuation center is located at Rumsey Grange Hall off Highway 16.

Smoke from the Guinda fire could be seen in some areas of Sacramento and Sonoma County.

The #GuindaFire just north west of Cache Creek Casino. https://t.co/hQ2fhz6kQl — Cassie Dickman (@the_journi) June 30, 2018

Some people are uncomfortably close:

#CountyFire sitting in my front yard watching it burn pic.twitter.com/GFax4YE7lk — Adam Rushing (@AdamRushing8) June 30, 2018

The smoke and fire could be seen by many people.

People in the downtown Napa area are also experiencing a lot of smoke from this fire.

Caught this dragon fly checking out the #Guindafire from quail canyon rd in Solano county. pic.twitter.com/VAUItCOp2D — Bob Starnes (@bobstarnes) July 1, 2018

.@so_dakim and I are live at the #guindafire near the city of Guinda https://t.co/iN2PfRELIC — Cassie Dickman (@the_journi) July 1, 2018

Beautiful sunny day; the sky turned biblically dark in about 15 mins from the #GuindaFire. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/4VmP0486od — Martin Bell (@backhand) July 1, 2018

Smoke is drifting into town from Guinda Fire in Yolo County. No threat to Vacaville at this time. See CalFire’s website for official updates. #vacapd #calfire pic.twitter.com/2CU4cv3gDF — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) July 1, 2018

If you are unsure if your area needs evacuating, contact the police or fire department for information on who can help you find out.