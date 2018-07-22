50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Beef: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In 2012, the beef may have been for show and money, but this one looks to be the real deal.

Floyd Mayweather, 41, went after former close friend and colleague, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson on Instagram this weekend. It’s not clear what the impetus was, maybe Jackson’s posts on Instagram where he blows up Mayweather by screen-shooting texts and sharing them with his 19 million followers?

But Mayweather, with 20 million followers on Instagram, came out Saturday with no gloves and Jackson, 43, kicked back with not one but three Insta posts rife with take-downs.

Who knows where it will go from here, but this is where it stands on Sunday morning and what you need to know:

1. Calling Jackson a ‘Confidential Informant,’ Mayweather Throws All His Weight & Low Blows at the ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Rapper

Before we get to the above, in May, Jackson posted:

And then the next day, this:

Weeks and weeks pass, then Floyd “Money” Mayweather posted a 400 word diatribe, with receipts he claims, that alleges, among other tea he spills, that Jackson is a police informant, is broke, hasn’t sold a record, been dropped from his record label, went bankrupt, Mayweather even calls his Connecticut mansion a trap house. Read for yourself:

Curtis “Confidential Informant” Jackson, you’re mad because your oldest son Marquees mother doesn’t want to be with you! Your Son, your own flesh and blood don’t want nothing to do with you! You haven’t had a hit song on radio in who knows when and you’re definitely not hot enough to even sell records anymore so Interscope dropped you. You are jealous of any rapper, athlete or entertainer that’s hot or got something going on for themselves. You are a certified snitch and we got paperwork to prove it. You talk about Ja-Rule but you stole his whole style and ran with it! You’re the only self proclaimed gangster that’s never put in work! You need to pay homage to the real 50cent for stealing his name and his storyline. Your claim to fame was getting shot numerous times & living to tell it and you think that’s Gangster? Where at? You’re currently living in a fucking apartment in Jersey, you are always in somebody else’s business just to stay relevant. You should just become a blogger cause it’s obvious you don’t have nothing going on in your life. Are you mad that Kanye West ended your career? The only thing you got going on is Power and everybody watches that because Ghost is a dope ass character on the show. You can leave the show everybody will still watch Power, but out here in the real world I’m The Real Ghost. That’s not a Mansion in Connecticut that you’re in debt for, that’s a dump, a money pit an oversized trap house! It was dope when Mike Tyson had it in the late 80’s early 90’s, but you couldn’t afford to maintain it. You’re always talking about somebody is broke, but the last time I checked it was Curtis Jackson that filed for bankruptcy not Floyd Mayweather. So quick to gossip like a Bitch, why don’t you tell everybody how you got Herpes from DJ. Where’s your memes for that, huh? Or better yet, post on how your Coca-Cola deal wasn’t really 300 million you fucking liar and tell how that spinning G-Unit necklace that somebody got robbed for was fake. Just remember, I was with you everyday and your driver Bruce was my driver also. I know where all your bones are buried, so be easy Curtis Jackson! And by the way, don’t ask to borrow no more money from me.”

Comments are restricted but the post has 200,000 likes.

2. Less Than Two Hours Passed Before Jackson Fired Back in a Three-Post Instagram Knockout Attempt

Jackson in round one:

I must have hurt your feelings champ,😆you had someone write a book I’m gonna take my time with this so I get it all out we are gonna start with your 11 Domestic violence cases. Wait a minute I’ll do them in order remember you asked for this.”

That post in closing in on 500,000 likes.

Jackson in round two goes after Mayweather for being illiterate. He’d done similar when he challenged Mayweather to read a page from Harry Potter as a $750,000 ALS challenge.

In the new beef, Jackson wrote, “This was Floyd rough draft before he got his ghostwriter involved.”

3.They May be Throwing Knock-Outs & Some of it Bravado, But There Are Receipts for Mayweather’s History of Beating Women

Beginning in 2001, at least that’s when prosecutions began, Mayweather has had several domestic assault and battery cases.

In 2002 Mayweather pleaded guilty on 2001 charges of battery domestic violence where he assaulted the mother of his eldest daughter when he was reported to have “…swung open a car door, hitting her jaw, pushed her into the car and punched her several times in the face and body.”

The next year, in 2003, he was arrested for assaulting two women in a Vegas club where he punched one woman in the face and the other on her head when she intervened. He did 100 hours of community service.

In 2011, Mayweather struck his then wife and threatened to kill her over an alleged affair and was handed a three month jail sentence; he did about half that time.

When asked about his history of beating on women, Mayweather told ESPN domestic violence was “in his past” and pivoted to say that one, he only “restrained” the women he pleaded guilty to attacking and two, “For so many years, they tried to defeat me in so many different ways as far as negative things but I couldn’t be defeated inside the ring so they tried to defeat me on the outside …Did people want to see me fail? Absolutely. But I beat all odds.”

4. A 2012 Beef Between the Two, Who Were Then ‘Like Brothers,’ Was Called ‘Fake’ by Jackson

Men lie.. women lie numbers don't lie. Wayne, Drake, Rick Ross, Kanye please help this boy pic.twitter.com/C90vrO5q — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 3, 2012

I can't hang out with Floyd no more,I'm tired of running from manny pacquiao #smsAudio — 50cent (@50cent) November 3, 2012

Jackson, less a rapper anymore than a promoter and business entrepreneur, tweeted a much-publicized disagreement between the then friends was all for show, publicity.

“I’m sick of all this nonsense Floyd asked me to act like were fighting cause no one was paying any attention after his 60 days.”

I'm sick of all this nonsense Floyd asked me to act like were fighting cause no one was paying any attention after his 60 days.#SMSaudio — 50cent (@50cent) November 5, 2012

It was reported at the time that it may have been a marketing ploy given Mayweather had recently been released from jail and was looking for both a distraction and some rep rehab.

“I know some the thing we do in hip hop for shock value are wrong. He just wanted some attention Floyd is like a brother to me.”

5. With Mayweather’s Wealth 20-Plus Times That of Jackson’s, Cash May Not be Part of the Beef, But Mayweather Uses it to His Advantage

Floyd “Pretty Boy” Mayweather Jr is currently worth $560 million but has earned over his career more than $1.1 billion as a six-time champ in five weight classes. His record, as of today, he’s 50-0. Out of retirement in 2017, Mayweather beat MMA fighter Conor MCGregor and cashed a $300 million check. Over his storied career, Mayweather went from earning $3 million a fight, Arturo Gatti in June of 2005 to his McGregor payday. And he’s earned some $25 million in endorsements.

Jackson on the other hand is estimated to be worth around $20 million. Which by the way is still a lot of money, though he’s had big ups and low lows. His 2015 bankruptcy was oft-reported, for example. Some believe it was a calculated maneuver to avoid a jury-ordered payment of $5 million for publicly posting a sex tape when a judge asked for proof of income before assessing punitive damages.

Jackson has made lots of money there’s little doubt. One hundred million on his Vitamin Water deal, potential millions on a sale of a vodka brand and the millions he made off of his records, namely “Get Rich or Die Tryin.”

But Mayweather says Jackson’s “broke” adding “…by the way, don’t ask to borrow no more money from me.”