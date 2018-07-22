Adrian Breedlove: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adrian Breedlove was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving intoxicated down the entrance ramp to Interstate 20 at Bonnie View Road in Dallas, striking a police officer, and slamming his Kia Sportage into the concrete divider.

Officer Earl Jamie Givens was in the process of blocking off the road for the funeral of a fellow officer who died of terminal cancer when Breedlove allegedly blew through the barriers and struck Givens at a high rate of speed.

The Dallas Police Department is devastated, coping with the death of a 32-year veteran of the force while attempting to bury another comrade.

Here’s what you need to know about Breedlove’s involvement in Given’s death:

1. Officer Givens Was Escorting the Body of Another Officer When He Was Struck By Breedlove

#Breaking Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announces that 32 year veteran DPD Officer Jamie Givens was killed by suspected drunk driver while blocking roads for a funeral escort this morning. pic.twitter.com/P7pXB9aFSz — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) July 21, 2018

A group of Dallas motorcycle officers were assigned to escort the body of another officer who died of terminal cancer – Senior Corporal Tyrone Andrews – from Laurel Land Funeral Home to a location in East Texas Saturday morning.

According to the DPD Beat, during the escort, Givens had positioned himself to block traffic to the eastbound entrance ramp on Bonnie View Road. Givens was stationary on his motorcycle with his lights flashing when NAME allegedly blew past through the blockage and struck Givens.

Breedlove is accused of crashing into the concrete divider at high speed after striking Givens. He remained at the scene where he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DWI, according to DPD.

Senior Corporal Earl James Givens was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital, Chief Hall said. pic.twitter.com/1SWGYRubdw — Sara Coello (@smlcoello) July 21, 2018

2. Givens Was Pronounced Dead On Arrival to The Hospital & The Dallas Police Department Are Heartbroken

Givens’ fellow officers rushed to his aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We stand here today with our hearts broken,” Chief U. Renee Hall said outside Baylor hospital following news of Given’s death.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes on the interstate near Bonnie View, KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported.

3. Breedlove is Currently In Jail & Facing Intoxicated Manslaughter Charges

Update on the Officer Involved Accident. The suspect is this incident has been identified as Adrian Breedlove, Black male 25 years old. He is currently in jail and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 22, 2018

Breedlove was arrested after a field sobriety test was conducted, KDFW-TV reported. He is currently in jail, charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Breedlove’s bail is currently set at $76,000 – $75,000 for the intoxicated manslaughter charge and $1000 for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Not much else is known about Breedlove other than his charges at this time. Heavy will continue to update as more information is released about the suspect.

4. Givens Was Heavily Involved in Several Charities & is Remembered as a “Great Guy With a Great, Big Heart”

RIP Sr Cpl Earl Jamie Givens #5484 Dallas PD lost another great officer but God gained a new guardian angel! #GoneButNeverForgotten @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/GXUosXBpZf — Margie Argumedo (@MargieArgumedo) July 21, 2018

Senior Corporal Earl Jamie Givens, a 32-year veteran of the Police Department, died at Baylor hospital in Dallas about 6:40 a.m., according to Hall.

Frazier, vice president of the Dallas Police Association and a friend of Givens for 15 years, told Dallas News that Givens was deeply involved in fundraising for various charities, one of which was the Assist the Officer Foundation. “The foundation will be taking donations in his name to distribute to his two young adult sons,” Frazier said.

“He was a great guy with a great, big heart,” Frazier said. “How tragic could this be? He’s escorting a fallen officer to make sure that he’s honored the way he would want to be honored, and he gets killed by a drunk driver.”

5. There Have Been Six Dallas Police Officers to Lose Their Lives in the Line of Duty Over the Past Two Years

Rest In Peace PO Rogelio Santander of @DallasPD, who was shot on 4/24/18 in the line of duty, & succumbed to his injuries on 4/25/18. Please retweet to honor him. #BlueLivesMatter #BackTheBlue #StopKillingUs #SayHisName #NeverForget 😰💙🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ofijfUXnqU — Angel L Maysonet🇵🇷 (@bigricanman) April 26, 2018

Motorcycle officers, also referred to as “motor jocks,” are especially vulnerable while escorting funerals and processions through town. There have been a number of motorcycle officers killed in the line of duty over the last decade, according to Dallas News.

In 2008, Senior Cpl. Victor Lozada, 49, died in a crash while controlling traffic for the motorcade of Sen. Hillary Clinton, who was campaigning for president at the time. According to Dallas News, Lozada came around a curve to pass Clinton’s motorcade and lost control of his motorcycle, slamming head-on into a concrete outcropping.

Givens is the sixth Dallas police officer killed in the line of duty in the past two years and the second this year, according to Dallas News. “Officer Rogelio Santander, a three-year veteran, was shot and killed in April in a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect at a Home Depot in Lake Highlands,” Dallas News reports.

In 2016, the Dallas Police Department suffered heavy losses after a gunman opened fire on officers after a downtown protest against police brutality. Micah Johnson killed four Dallas police officers and a DART policeman before he was slain by SWAT officers.