Aeromexico Death Count: How Many People Died in the AeroMexico Accident?

In the wake of an Aeromexico plane crash in Durango, Mexico, current reports estimate there to be 87 injuries and no fatalities yet, out of the 101 people total who were on the flight.

Flight #2431 was taking off at General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, Mexico on Tuesday afternoon when it crashed. ABC reports that the plane aborted its takeoff due to bad weather, but ran out of runway clearance and went down into the brush. The flight was originally scheduled to reach Mexico City, a 550 mile journey that takes around two hours.

“It is confirmed that there were no deaths following the accident of flight Aeromexico 2431,” Aispuro Torres, the governor of the state of Durango, wrote on Twitter (in Spanish, translated to English). “At this moment on behalf of the cabinet, led by Coordinator Rosario Castro, to attend to the injured and cooperate with airport authorities with what has occurred.”

Se confirma que no hubo fallecidos en el accidente del vuelo #AM2431. En estos momentos se encuentra parte del Gabinete, encabezado por la Coordinadora @RosarioCastroL, para atender a los lesionados y cooperar con las autoridades del aeropuerto en la atención de éste suceso. — José R. Aispuro T. (@AispuroDurango) July 31, 2018

The severity of injuries for those 87 people has not yet been clarified. According to ABC, survivors of the crash are currently being transported to nearby hospitals in the Durango area, and several survivors were able to walk away from the crash to a close-by road on their own.

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango – Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated with more information as it comes.