Alvin S. Hubbard Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Forty-four-year old Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. of Maryland was the wrong-way driver at the wheel of a Ford F-350 pick-up truck that careened across a median, struck one car and then, still running the wrong way on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware, was hit by a minivan with a family of six from New Jersey returning to Teaneck after vacationing together in Virginia. They’d sent a photo of themselves eating blue crab to a family member on the last day of their trip. The uncle who got the texted selfie will never see his brother and four nieces again.

Audie Trinidad, 61, and his four daughters, Kaitlyn, 20, Danna, 17, and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison were killed in the crash. Mother Mary Rose Ballocanag Trinidad was the only survivor. She’s hospitalized with broken bones and other serious inures but is expected to survive. Family members say she is aware of what happened but is heavily sedated.

Hubbard, a father of two, was not seriously injured in the crash; he was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Delaware State Police Are Investigating the Deadly Crash Involving Hubbard. No Charges Have Been Filed

According to police, Hubbard drove his truck from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and hit a 2002 Mercury Sable. That car spun out of control. Behind the Sable was Trinidad driving the family’s 1998 Toyota Sienna minivan. According to state police, Hubbard’s 3 ton truck’s front driver’s side crashed into the left rear-side of the Sable and within seconds, while still traveling the wrong way, was struck by the much smaller minivan. The crash sent both vehicles off the road and into a ditch. Hubbard’s passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries, was treated and released.

Brian C. Kern, 24, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, who was driving the Mercury Sable, sustained injuries but was treated and released.

Trinidad’s brother said his family members’ bodies were not recognizable. Images from the crash site show a decapitated minivan.

2. State Records Show Hubbard Has Been a Defendant in Some Eight Court Cases That Include Mostly Judgments

According to Maryland state court records, Hubbard has been a defendant in at least eight cases that include matters related to debt-related contract disputes and a foreclosure. Criminal court records for the same name appear to be for an Alvin Seymour Hubbard III.

3. Daniel Trinidad Wants Hubbard to be Held Responsible For the Deaths of his Brother & Neices

Daniel Trinidad, 59, told the New York Daily News that Hubbard should be charged criminally.

“They didn’t get to grow up and experience life as an adult. This guy took it all away. This is multiple manslaughter.”

Audie Trinidad was a U.S postal worker in the Bronx. His daughter Kaitlyn was in nursing school in New York and his daughters Danna, 17, Allison and Melissa, the latter 13-year-old twins, were Teaneck, New Jersey students. Mary Rose, hospitalized and as her aunt told New York media, “…alone,” is a nurse in New York City at Beth Israel hospital.

Tammy and I are devastated by the tragic car crash that killed five members of the Trinidad family. New Jersey mourns with their loved ones and the Teaneck community during this difficult time.https://t.co/EdMXJgQuYe — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 8, 2018

A close-knit family, there are scores of photos of them all together at holidays and, a picture from just a day before they were killed shows the whole family enjoying the last of their Fourth of July family holiday. The Teacneck, New Jersey community, indeed the state and beyond to the Philippines where Audie immigrated from decades ago, were in stunned and heartbreaking disbelief.

A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for funeral costs for the five Trinidad family members and to help support Mary Rose. The original goal was $10,000 by creator Linda Douglas who said she wasn’t sure how much to set as a goal but given the outpouring of support and the likely high costs of burying all the family, within a day more than $145,000 was raised and the goal set to $250,000.

“As an update we have increased our initial goal amount. As shared in our previous messaging when setting our initial goal we were uncertain of the level of support Mary Rose would need. While there is no simple way to determine the true cost of this tragic and horrific event; it is our intention to remain transparent and provide appropriate updates that will allow each donor to know that their donation is meaningful, appreciated, and used for its intended purpose. At this time the immediate focus is on supporting the family in transferring their remains from Delaware, and funeral arrangements for each of the five deceased family members which have not yet been finalized, and supporting any medical or transportation expenses as a result of Mary Rose being hospitalized outside of her home state.”

4. Hubbard’s Workplace, Aledak Metalworks, Had Its Facebook Page Shuttered Sunday & Its Website Down

Hubbard’s truck had a decal in the driver side door for Aledak Metalworks. A Facebook page for the shop was shuttered. And the business has an unpublished website. On Manta, a website that features details on businesses, “Aledak Metalworks, Inc is a privately held company in East New Market, Maryland, was established in 2015, has an annual revenue of $1,500,000 and employs a staff of approximately nine.”

Dorchester County (Maryland) Economic Development posted a congratulations to the business for a recent expansion to Hurlock, Maryland. Aledak Metalworks is a “structural steel and miscellaneous fabrication shop with a focus on handrails, stairs” and other steel products. The business is owned by Donald D. Robbins and presumably Hubbard is one of the company’s employees. His Facebook page says he’s a welder.

5. Inspection Records Show Driver Violations For Aledak Metalworks But Drivers Are Not Named

A cursory records check shows driver and truck violations from state reports but none appear to be drug or alcohol-related though at least one has to do with driver qualifications. These records do not show the name of the driver from the company but do include make and model of the trucks. A Ford is named in the reports from inspections in 2015, 2016, and 2017, but may not be the vehicle Hubbard was driving. Other violations are related to issues with lighting or tires and in one case, the Ford was cited for speeding.

Local media reported that Hubbard’s passenger was a 30-year-old from Hurlock, Maryland.