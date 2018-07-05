Andrew Wheeler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Pruitt has resigned from his role as EPA. Director, President Trump tweeted on July 5. Pruitt’s resignation comes after weeks of pressure from media, activists, and even a middle school teacher about Pruitt’s ethics when it comes to heading an agency focused on preserving the environment. The former EPA head is currently the subject of 13 federal investigations. Taking on Pruitt’s duties is Andrew Wheeler, the EPA’s Deputy Administrator, who was confirmed by the Senate as the no. 2 EPA official in April.

…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Wheeler will assume the role as Acting Director until a new director or himself is nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

Here’s what you need to know about Andrew Wheeler:

1. Wheeler Came Aboard the Trump Administration in April

Wheeler, a Republican, was nominated for Deputy Director in November 2017 and confirmed during a time when Pruitt was under the microscope for his handling of the EPA. The Senate confirmed Wheeler with a 53-45 vote in April, which included the support of three Democrats: Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp, and Joe Donnelly.

At the time, Pruitt applauded the confirmation:

“Andrew Wheeler has spent his entire career advancing sound environmental policies and I look forward to him bringing his expertise and leadership to the agency. I look forward working with Andrew to implement President Trump’s environmental agenda,” he said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed with Pruitt’s assertion, stating Wheeler’s job history made him qualified “beyond question.”

2. Wheeler Supports the Coal Industry & has Fought Against Coal Regulations &

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Wheeler represented Murray Energy since 2009, a coal-based energy company based in Ohio, while working for Faegre Baker Daniels, a lobbying firm. Murray Energy was founded by Robert E. Murray, who is the United States’ largest independent coal mine operator.

Murray, a Trump supporter and adviser to the President, donated $300,000 to Trump’s inauguration fund. Additionally, the New York Times reported that Murray submitted a list to President Trump detailing the regulations he wanted to be eliminated. Trump passed the list over to Pruitt. Murray Energy has sued the EPA multiple times, most notably in 2017 with regards to how air regulations hurt coal industry jobs. Murray Energy initially won the case but a federal appeals court overturned the verdict after a subsequent review.

According to EcoWatch, Faegre Baker Daniels collected more than $3 million in income from Murray Energy during Wheeler’s time representing the coal company from 2009 to mid-2017.

While at Faegre Baker Daniels, he also served as the Co-chair of Energy and Natural Resources Industry team, according to his EPA bio.

Wheeler de-registered as a lobbyist in August 2017 before Trump nominated him for the Deputy Director position.

3. Unlike Pruitt, Wheeler Is Considered to be a Washington Insider With Tons of Experience Navigating the Nation’s Capital

Whereas Pruitt came into his EPA role without prior Washington D.C. experience, Wheeler has worked in and around the capital for two decades.

He worked as Senator James Inhofe’s (R-OK) chief of staff for twelve-plus years. Inhofe has routinely derided climate change throughout his tenure as a Senator. In 2015, Inhofe said, “The debate on man-driven climate change is not over. Alarmists are distracting Americans from the pain the Obama administration’s regulations will inflict on our economy while failing to make a significant impact on climate change.”

Wheeler also previously worked in the office of pollution prevention in the EPA during President George Bush’s administration as a special assistant. He received three bronze medals for his work in the Bush administration, according to his EPA bio.

Additionally, Wheeler has worked as the Majority Staff Director and Chief Counsel of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. And before that, he worked for on the Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate Change, Wetlands and Nuclear Safety.

4. Wheeler Was Born in Ohio & Is an Eagle Scout

Wheeler was born in Hamilton, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati, and graduated from Case Western Reserve University in 1987 with a dual degree in English and Biology. Growing up, Wheeler took part in Boy Scouts and eventually became an Eagle Scout.

After graduating from Case Western, Wheeler attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he earned his law degree in 1990. He also holds an MBA from George mason University, which he earned in 1998.

5. Wheeler May Have No Interest in Having the Job for Long

There’s no telling how long it will take President Trump to nominate a new EPA Administrator, let alone see them through confirmation hearings. But if a recent quote from Wheeler is any indication, Wheeler might not even be interested in the role outside of its current temporary capacity.

Speaking with The Hill, Wheeler said, “I’m the deputy administrator, that’s the position I signed up for, that’s the position I wanted. I didn’t want to be the administrator, still don’t want to be the administrator.”

Of course, Wheeler made this statement in June while Pruitt was under the microscope, so things could always change.