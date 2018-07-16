Annabelle Neilson Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Annabelle Neilson, best known for starring in Bravo’s now-cancelled reality show Ladies of London, died on Thursday at 49-years-old. The London Metropolitan Police told Us Weekly that officers were called to Neilson’s address on Thursday, July 12, after a woman had been “found deceased at the location.”

As of this article, Neilson’s death is not being treated as suspicious, per the police. This is a developing story; the details of her death are not available at this time but Heavy will update as more information is known.

In addition to reality TV, Neilson also worked as a model and was close friends with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, as well as the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. She also authored a series of children’s books called The Me Me Me’s, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know about Neilson:

1. Neilson Starred in Season’s One & Two of Bravo’s Hit Show “Ladies of London”

Neilson appeared on seasons one and two of the Bravo hit before announcing her departure from the series in 2015, according to Us Weekly.

“Good buy to Ladies of London these are the ladies I love and are my real friends!!” Neilson wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself and Kate Moss in November 2015. “im blessed and greatfull to say fair well!! I wouldn’t say it’s been a ride, possibly a disappointment but we all make mistakes … See you on the other side out.”

2. Neilson Struggled With Drug Addiction & Was Described as a “Fixture in the International Party Circuit”

Known for her partying, Neilson had struggled with drug addiction from her teenage years but had later managed to remain sober, according to PEOPLE. Detailing her past troubles, Neilson told the Daily Mail that she became a heroin addict at the age of 16 but was later able to remain sober.

The Bravo network described Neilson as a “fixture in the international party circuit,” who was born into a wealthy aristocratic family.

3. She Shared a Very Close Relationship With Fashion Designer Alexander McQueen & Described Him as Her “Brother, Boyfriend & Soulmate”

In addition to her time on reality TV, Neilson worked as model and was good friends with fellow models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. She has close ties to the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen, and she reflected on her relationship with the designer, who died by suicide in 2010, during an interview with the Daily Mail in 2015.

“He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed,” Neilson said at the time. “‘Lee had been through similar pain. He understood me; we understood each other … The truth is I was happier with Lee than with anyone else. He asked me to marry him towards the end and I said no. I wish now that I had said yes.”

4. Neilson Considered Kate Moss Her “Bestie” & Spoke Highly of the Model, Stating That She Always Had Her Back

Neilson spoke warmly about her good friend and fellow model Kate Moss, whom she described as her “bestie.”

“Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate,” she remarked, adding that “we fight over stupid things, then we kiss and make up. We share clothes, we share everything and her fame has never been an issue,” she continued. “She always looks out for me and I look out for her. We’ve got each other’s backs.”

Moss posted an emotional tribute on Instagram with a picture of the two together, captioned: “Rest in perfect peace & paradise … sending love & condolences to your family, friends & loved ones.”

5. Neilson Wrote a Series of Children’s Books Before Her Death That She Based Off Her Struggles With Dyslexia

Neilson released a series of children’s books before her death. She told MyBaba in 2015 that her inspiration behind the series was partly based on her experience with dyslexia.

“Angry Me is a character based on me in part as a child with severe dyslexia — but I think Angry Me evokes the frustrations and feelings for children when they can’t release such a powerful emotion as anger and it can be so many different things that a child can struggle with,” Neilson told the outlet at the time. “Other characters have been based around friends, some family, some godchildren. You do look for inspiration amongst the people close to you.”

This is a developing story. Heavy will add additional details about her death once they become available.