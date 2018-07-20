Azzie Watson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Azzie Watson, a 25-year-old admitted methamphetamine user denies she allowed her daughter, just 2, to be repeatedly raped by men, but police say hospital records show that not only did the baby test positive for a sexually transmitted disease, she also tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to jail records, Watson is being held in a Wyandotte County, Missouri jail and the baby and her other child, a young son, were taken into protective custody.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Were Called to a Hospital For a Reported Rape. The Victim Was a Baby.

According to local media, in late June, Kansas City cops were called to an area hospital in reference to a reported rape. What they learned was that a 2-year-old had been sexually assaulted, had a sexually transmitted disease and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The child’s mother, Azzie Chantel Watson, 25, whose address was listed as being in Independence, Missouri, is alleged to have allowed men rape her baby. Kansas City Police charged her with four felonies and the date of the occurrence is April 1, 2018. Watson is charged with three counts of felony Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child and one count of first-degree Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Creating Substantial Risk.

It’s not clear if those are the only charges she will face.

Watson was arrested June 29 and was extradited from Jackson to Wyandotte county where, on July 10, detectives interviewed her in jail. Watson is being held on $75,000 cash-only bail, with no attorney was listed on court records.

2.Police Say Watson Was Recorded Admitting She Allowed Her Baby to be Raped Five Times

Independence Police obtained a recording and then gave it to Kansas City cops that was allegedly made by Watson’s boyfriend, who was not named.

Local media reported that in the recording, “Watson admits to watching two men rape her daughter and taking the little girl back to the location of the crime approximately 10 times” and was raped approximately five times.

3. Her Children, Now in State Care, Had Metal Embedded in Their Feet & the Baby Tested Positive for Drugs & an STD

According to records and local reports, detectives told Watson that her daughter had meth in her blood and that she had a STD. Watson claimed she used meth the day she was arrested but denied anything about the rapes. She also told cops that she only said what she said on the recording because she was scared of her boyfriend.

Medical records show, police say, that Watson’s baby and her young son, who based on Facebook images appears to be around 7 or 8 or perhaps a little older, had “foreign metallic objects” embedded in their feet. It’s not clear what those objects are and how they came to be in the kids’ feet.

4. The Boyfriend, Heavy Has Learned, is Charles Green & He’s Charged as Well, But Not With the Rapes

Charles DeWayne Green, 44, also of Independence, is the alleged boyfriend of Azzie Watson. Green was charged by Kansas City Police on July 13 with two counts of first-degree felony Endangering The Welfare Of A Child; Creating Substantial Risk. He is also being held on $75,000 cash-only bond. If he were to be bonded out, he has a no contact order with the child and cannot be anywhere near kids.

Green is due in court August 1. Kristin Anne Ries is the prosecuting attorney.

5. Latoya Thompson Says She’s the Baby’s Godmother & the Baby’s Father, Her Brother, Died Two Months Ago. People on Social Media Are Enraged

“I swear on my kids if any of y’all see that nasty b**** azzie watson let me cuz its over for her and that’s on me😈😈😈😈 #beyondpissed”

Thompson tells commenters that she is the child’s godmother and that the girl’s father, Thompson’s brother, passed away recently.

“I try not to hurt because I’m pregnant but it hurts my soul I couldn’t protect my god child and her father (my brother) just passed almost 2 months ago,” Thompson wrote.

People on social media are enraged about Watson allegedly allowing her baby to be raped.

On her Facebook page Watson says, “i am the nicest person you will ever meet but don’t get on my bad side…”

god I read the most upsetting news article before like it made me physically sick about this meth head mom named azzie watson it’s so fucked it i don’t even wanna type it out 😤 — ☆POODLE PRINCESS☆ (@pikachudiamonds) July 18, 2018