5 Best Carry-On Backpacks for Travel

When traveling, a good carry-on backpack is essential. You want something that can fit everything you need for a weekend trip, or just be a supplement to your luggage. Either way, you need it to fit airline carry-on specifications.

These carry-on backpacks vary in size, so whether you need something small and light or something to double as a suitcase there’s an option for you. They also each have special features. One is ideal for outdoor travel, one has anti-theft features, one a good day-to-night option, and more.

Whether you want style or functionality, or travel for work or pleasure, these are the best carry-on backpacks for any kind of traveler:

1. Venture Pal Carry-On Travel Backpack – $20.99

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Lightweight

Water-Resistant

Lots of storage

Comfortable mesh pockets and chest strap

Double-layered bottom Not as large as other bags

Not as durable as high-end options

This carry-on travel backpack weighs only 0.7 pounds and costs only about $20, yet is a favorite among travelers. The bag is water resistant, making it great for outdoor activities. It can store up to 35 liters in multiple compartments, yet easily fits in the overhead compartment.

The shoulder straps are made with a breathable mesh fabric that allows you to carry it for long stretches without discomfort. The double-layered bottom helps hold heavier objects without strain, and a chest strap helps you lock it securely in place.

The carry-on backpack has one main pocket, two zippered front pockets, and two side pockets. There are two separators in the main pocket. When not in use, the backpack folds into a zippered inner pocket to save space, so you can pack it in your luggage then take it out to use for day trips on vacation.

It comes in nine colors. On Amazon, it has nearly 4,000 reviews and the overwhelming majority are positive. “I carried it on my back for about 12 hours one day, and I have to say it was pretty darn comfortable,” said one user.

2. Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack – $123.73

Pros: Cons: Durable and high-quality

Spacious with multiple compartments

External gear clips

Water-resistant

Separate shoe compartment Heavy, even when empty

More expensive than other bags

This backpack is pricier than others on the list, but is an Amazon best seller for its high-quality and ample storage. It can fit a ton, yet can also fit most airline carry-on specifications. It’s made of a durable nylon-polyester blend and has a laptop sleeve, multiple inside storage pockets, two outside side pockets, a front organizer pocket, and a bottom shoe compartment, which is great for keeping trekking shoes away from more delicate items.

It has a compression molded back panel and adjustable, comfortable shoulder straps. It has three metal loops to clip on extra gear, which reviewers found helpful on camping trips and during deployment. The backpack is water resistant, keeping your electronics and gear safe.

People like the look of the bag and the amount of storage space, though some noted it is heavier than other bags even when empty.

3. Osprey Porter Carry-On Travel Backpack – $119.95

Pros: Cons: High-quality, reputable brand

Straightjacket, padded protection

Multiple pockets

Comfortable

Fits a lot for its size More expensive than others

No side pockets

Only comes in one color

When it comes to the best backpacks for travel, Osprey is on most lists. The brand has been making high-quality travel gear for years and has amassed a loyal base of frequent travelers.

This carry-on backpack features a stowaway harness, straightjacket protection, a medicine pocket, and a laptop sleeve, as well as a main pocket and two smaller front zip pockets. It weighs only 2.8 pounds empty, and is 20 x 13 x 12 inches.

The straightjacket compression and padded panels help keep gear and clothing safe and dry, which reviewers loved. They also found it very comfortable and liked the solid black design.

4. Herschel Carry-On Travel Backpack- $86.95

Pros: Cons: Classic, stylish design

Padded laptop sleeve

Adjustable closures

Limited Lifetime Warranty from a reputable brand Not as many pockets as other backpacks

No side water bottle pockets

This carry-on travel backpack is great for its versatility. It can go from outdoor adventure to strolling through cities, and fits quite a bit while still looking slim. Plus, it comes in 40 attractive colors.

The style is classic, with modern touches like leather straps air mesh back padding, and contoured shoulder straps. Herschel is a well-known travel brand and provides a limited lifetime warranty.

Each backpack has a padded, fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve; adjustable drawstring closure; adjustable strap closures; a front pocket with a hidden zipper; a key clip; and striped fabric liner.

These bags are beloved for their classic design that can fit numerous situations. Some users wished they had more interior pockets, or external water bottle pockets.

5. Anti-Theft Carry-On Travel Backpack – $29.99

If you travel with a lot of technical gear, this might be the carry-on backpack for you. It has a 15.6-inch laptop pocket, a spacious main compartment, a side mesh water bottle pocket, and a front compartment with pockets for pens and a key hook. There’s even an anti-theft pocket that sits against your back–it’s the perfect place to stash cash or your passport.

The back is thick and comfortable with airflow ventilation and breathable, adjustable shoulder straps. It also has a luggage strap, so you can slide it over your checked luggage if you prefer. The material is water-resistant and durable, keeping your belongings safe from the rain, and it comes in six colors.

One of the best features though is the external USB charging port and built-in charging cable, so you’ll never have to worry about your devices losing battery on the go.

