Brandy Rose Molatore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Breaking: Brandy Rose Molatore has been located alive. A rescue operation is underway. Watch @KEZI9 Midday w/ @seancuellar at 11am. pic.twitter.com/ljmAfrvKYm — Matt Templeman (@MattKEZI) July 10, 2018

Brandy Rose Molatore is the 43 year old Oregon woman who went missing earlier this month while hiking the North Umpqua Trail. She was last seen on July 1 and was reported missing on July 5.

On July 10, reports came in that Molatore had been spotted, alive, and that a rescue operation was underway. News reports said that a woman had been spotted waving at a plane in Boulder Creek Wilderness on Tuesday morning.

She was reportedly 38 miles from her destination of Swift Water Park, but she never arrived.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Molatore’s Close Friends Describe Her As Bold, Warm-hearted, and Adventurous

A close friend of Molatore’s told Heavy today that she was beyond relieved at the news that Molatore had been found. Vicky Manning, who owns the Chateau Nonchalant vinyard, sounded close to tears and also close to laughter as she described her friendship with Molatore over the phone.

Manning said she had been notified that Molatore had been found but said she didn’t know anything further. She said she’d been very worried about Molatore, who has health conditions that make dehydration a real concern.

“I’ve known her since she was a baby,” Manning told Heavy. She said that Molatore lived nearby and was constantly in and out of the vinyard, helping out. Manning said that Molatore was an amazing person, “almost too bold and too brave.” She laughed as she said, “We’re going to keep her locked up from now on” to stop her from taking any more risks.

She said that Molatore’s three daughters were intelligent, loving girls who had inherited their mother’s sense of adventure and loved to ride horses.

2. Unofficial Scanner Reports Say Molatore Contacted Her Daughter Before She Vanished

According to unofficial scanner reports, the last person Molatore contacted was her daughter. Molatore said that her phone was dying — and she asked her daughter to please come and pick her up in Idlewild Park on Wednesday July 4.

But Molatore never showed up at the park on Wednesday. She was reported missing on July 5.

3. Molatore Was Involved in The Guardian Project, An Adventure Therapy Program for Veterans

Molatore’s Instagram feed includes a group photograph which is labeled #whiteheartfoundation #guardianproject. The Guardian Project is a program run by the White Heart Foundation, which takes veterans on “adventure therapy” excursions. The project is aimed especially at veterans who have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was not clear from Molatore’s Instagram post whether she herself is a veteran, or whether she was simply supporting the goals of the Guardian Project.

4. Molatore Is a Motorcycle Fan, With At Least 3 Bikes At Home

Molatore put up a picture of this Harley motorcycle in Joshua Tree national park. She mentioned that she has two more motorcycles at home — a “sportster and a 80′ shovel head.”

5. Molatore Likes to Make Wine

Molatore is a close friend of Vicky Manning, who owns the Chateau Nonchalant vinyard in Roseburg, Oregon. Manning said that Molatore is a close neighbor who often visits the vineyard and loves to lend a hand.

Molatore’s instagram feed is full of pictures of the vinyard and the wine she helps to make.