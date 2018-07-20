Branson Duck Boat Capsized, Possible Deaths in Missouri

A Ride the Ducks boat has reportedly capsized with more than 20 people on board near Branson, Missouri, and there may be deaths, although the incident was just unfolding so exact details are not yet clear. Authorities are classifying the tragedy as a “mass casualty incident.” You can see some videos from the scene below.

Southern Stone Fire, which is the lead agency responding to the scene, wrote, “Crews from multiple agencies are on scene of an MCI Mass Casualty Incident ‘tourist type boat involved’ this is on Table Rock Lake, Stone County, Branson Missouri. Taney County assisting. Several patients transported to area hospital. Divers on scene. Staging at Branson Belle. However the Branson Belle is not involved. More info to follow.” The number of victims is not yet clear.

“Need a water rescue. Will be north of the show boats. Will be a duck that has capsized. We have approximately 30 individuals in the water,” a dispatcher says in the early scanner audio of the tragedy. Here’s the early scanner audio:

There’s a “duck with people in the water,” an officer also says in the audio. Responding officers called the unfolding accident a “water rescue on Table Rock.” There are injuries, the scanner traffic reported.

The department also confirmed there were more than 20 people on the boat, writing on Facebook, “*Boat Dock Emergency/Branson Belle Dock* reported 20+ occupants. Full Response from multiple agencies responding. 7:12pm.”

The cause was reported to be major wind in scanner traffic, although this was not yet confirmed by authorities. You can listen to live scanner audio here.

“Major Wind causes major incident on Table Rock Lake, Branson Ride the Ducks Capsized 30 people in the water, Other Boater Problems, Showboat Branson Bell Staging Area and State Park over 6 fatalities, Divers Searching. Also other area damage,” the scanner audio caption on Broadcastify said. However, the reports of fatalities are not yet confirmed. Be aware that conflicting information often emerges in the early stages of breaking tragedies.

Here’s what you need to know:

The City of Branson Says It’s ‘Praying for All Involved

The City of Branson confirmed that there was an incident. “We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt.,” the city wrote on Twitter on the evening of July 19, 2018.

Southern Stone Fire also reported on Twitter, “*Boat Dock Emergency/Branson Belle Dock* reported 20+ occupants. Full Response from multiple agencies responding. 7:12pm.” The page then clarified: “crews are on scene and assessing the incident. This incident does not involve the Branson Belle. This is the staging area only.”

The Affected Boat Is Known as a Ride the Ducks Boat, Reports Say

The boat is a major tourist attraction in Branson.

According to Fox 5, “Fox 5 received reports of possible casualties at the ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat on Table Rock.” The television station added, “Multiple agencies began working just after 7pm this evening to rescue twenty or more occupants were reportedly thrown into the lake when the boat capsized.”

This article is being updated as more information is learned about the incident.