Branson Duck Boat Live Scanner Audio: Listen

The above live scanner audio is from Stone County, Missouri, and was recorded on Thursday, July 19, when a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake, carrying upwards of 30 people. It is believed that high winds in the area caused the boat to flip over, sending its passengers into the water. Early reports indicate that six people have been confirmed dead, but that information has not been confirmed by authorities.

“Need a water rescue. Will be north of the show boats. Will be a duck that has capsized. We have approximately 30 individuals in the water,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in the early scanner audio of the tragedy.

There’s a “duck with people in the water,” an officer also says in the audio. The situation was referred to as a “water rescue on Table Rock.” An officer can be heard saying, “It’s out on the lake. It’s flipped over, and there’s 30 people in the water.”

As previously reported by Heavy, there had been some severe weather in the area, including heavy rain and high winds with gusts topping 60 mph, at the time of the accident.

“Major wind causes major incident on Table Rock Lake, Branson. Ride the Ducks capsized, 30 people in the water. Other boater problems, Showboat Branson Bell Staging Area and State Park over six fatalities. Divers searching. Also other area damage,” the scanner audio caption on Broadcastify said.

