Why Isn’t Bray Wyatt at Monday Night Raw? An Accident

Why isn’t Bray Wyatt at tonight’s Monday Night Raw? There’s a tragic reason that Wyatt is missing the July 2, 2018 WWE Raw event and also why he didn’t compete in Raw WWE Live over the weekend: He was in a traffic accident.

WWE confirmed the news on its website, although it’s not yet clear what condition Wyatt is in. However, he was treated and released from the hospital for the injuries, according to WWE. Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Lawrence Rotund, is a tag-team champion for WWE. He’s 31-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wyatt ‘Sustained Multiple Injuries’ in a Car Accident

WWE revealed in the statement posted on its website that Wyatt was in a car crash on Friday, June 29, 2018. “Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries, WWE.com can confirm,” the statement read. You can read it in full here.

“Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released,” the statement says. “Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw.”

It’s not clear from the somewhat cryptic report how long Wyatt will be out of WWE events. But don’t look for him on Monday July 2, 2018. It was previously reported that Wyatt missing weekend events due to “travel issues.”

WWE Calls Bray Wyatt the ‘New Face of Fear’

In its rather hyperbolic biography for him, WWE referred to Bray Wyatt as the “new face of fear.”

“The Superstar known as Bray Wyatt seems to have stepped out of the collective population’s nightmares and into our reality. A man shrouded in mystique, he has made it his mission to bring his macabre vision to WWE,” the bio reads.

“In the course of his dark mission, The Man of 1,000 Truths has engaged a slew of Superstars in battle, including Kane, John Cena and The Undertaker himself, leaving a lasting impression on any who dared to cross his path.” WrestlingInc.com notes, “Wyatt and partner Matt Hardy are currently scheduled to defend their titles against The B Team at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th.”

Wyatt’s Twitter page did retweet a post on July 1.

GIMME AN OL’ RE-TWEET if you want *The #WOKEN Word of the Week* to be a LONG-TERM feature on @WWE Social Media. pic.twitter.com/hoOMZZ3pby — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 1, 2018

He didn’t refer to the crash on Twitter, though, where his profile reads, “Eater of Worlds, Down with the Machine.”

This post will be updated when more details of Wyatt’s car accident and condition are known.