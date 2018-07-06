Brazil-Belgium: Score Updates & Goal Highlights

Two of the world’s top teams meet Friday as Neymar and Brazil take on Romelu Lukaku and Belgium. Heading into the tournament, Brazil and Belgium were second and third respectively in the FIFA World Rankings. Follow along live with score updates and immediate goal highlights:

Live Score

Brazil 0-0

Belgium 0-0

Game Preview

Brazil have several changes to make to their lineup, and all will be crucial against the talent of Belgium.

Brazil are synonymous with goals and attacking flair, but head coach Tite has brought organization and defense to the team. After allowing a goal to Switzerland in their opening match, Brazil have not conceded in three straight matches. That being said, injuries and cards will force him to make key changes to the lineup.

The first will be in the back, where Manchester City defender Danilo injured his ankle in training. He’ll be unavailable for the quarterfinals, a crucial blow for the Brazilian defense. As a small consolation, the team will see Real Madrid fullback Marcelo return to the lineup. The Brazil veteran has been dealing with back spasms, but is fit and ready to return after a one-game absence. Marcelo is valuable on both ends of the field, and his speed will be crucial in widening out the Belgian defense.

In the midfield, Brazil will be without Casemiro. Also a star at Real Madrid, Casemiro is suspended for yellow card accumulation. He is eligibile to return for the semifinals should Brazil advance, but leaves a hole in the midfield where he is a stable presence.

In fact, the threat of yellow card suspension looms heavily over this game. There are eight players on the teams combined that could see suspension with another booking, with five of them coming from Belgium. Brazil have their own trouble, however, as attackers Coutinho and Neymar are both one card away from suspension.

Belgium have scored 12 goals in the tournament so far, tied for the most by any Belgian team at a major tournament. But the problems for The Red Devils are at the other end, where they allowed two goals to Japan and had to avoid crashing out in a massive upset. Belgium have weapons everywhere, but their defense has only been mildly tested in this tournament. The only real threat in the group stage came from an England team that was not trying to score, and they looked downright vulnerable against a Japan team that was not supposed to reach this stage.

The cards are a worry for Belgium- important pieces like Thomas Meunier and Kevin de Bruyne are one booking away from suspension. But Belgium have a deep roster, and a tremendous opportunity to make history. They are the underdog against Brazil, but the scoring prowess of Lukaku could make the difference. Lukaku has four goals in the tournament despite sitting out a game, and had this outstanding dummy to assist on the winning goal against Japan. He’s the type of x-factor that can send Belgium through, and Brazil need a plan to stop him.