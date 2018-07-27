California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 27]

Fires continue to grow in California during the dry, hot summer months. On July 27, the Cranston fire is one of the largest problems, forcing thousands to evacuate, but other fires like the Carr Fire and the Ferguson Fire are also issues. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of July 27, with maps of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 26, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

And another map from the Bureau of Land Management:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 27

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Balch Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: Firefighters are battling a 40 acre fire off Balch Park Road and Yokohl Drive, northeast of Porterville (Tulare County). #BalchFire https://t.co/CW6301iIpk pic.twitter.com/cqoWUoP7V8 — MarinBuzz (@MarinBUZZ) July 27, 2018

This fire is off Balch Park Road and Yokohl Drive, northeast of Porterville in Tulare County. It’s 40 acres.

Carr Fire

You can track the Carr fire with this interactive map from Google above, which includes road closures, evacuation centers, and more:

This fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) It’s now 44,450 acres (up from 20,000 acres on Thursday) and 3 percent contained. Sixty-five structures have been destroyed and 55 are damaged. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

7/27 Friday #CarrFire. Map always shows most recent satellite hotspots. Please read “Map tips” (link upper left corner) to learn about 3 hr processing delay and false positives. So far, new perimeter data has not been posted. Open online map: https://t.co/j9cMIH19JH #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/qZEZyDog5Q — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 27, 2018

The following evacuation orders are in place, according to CAL FIRE:

Community of French Gulch

SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit

Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas

South along Swasey Dr from SR 299 to Placer Rd

West along Placer Rd from Swasey Dr to Prospet Dr

North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area

West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299

North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr

Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to Quartz Hill Rd

North of Sacramento River to Keswick Dam Rd, West of Market Street and Lake Blvd to Keswick Dam

North at Lake Blvd and Oasis Rd to Pine Grove Ave and Walker Mine Rd West of Cascade Rd/ I-5

Pine Grove Ave North on Lake Blvd to Shasta Dam Incorporating Summit City, North Belt Line and Flannigan Rd

Intersection of Placer Rd and Buenaventura Blvd west to Thompson Lane

Buenaventura Blvd from Placer Rd to Westside Rd

Westside Rd to Keyon Drive incorporating Country Heights and West Redding neighborhood

Buenaventura Blvd to SR 299 to Placer Rd

Placer Road from Buenaventura Blvd to Cloverdale Rd

Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rod to Clear Creek Rd

Clear Creek Rd west from Cloverdale Rd to Honey Bee Rd

Shasta Dam Visitor Center

All of Shasta Dam Blvd

All of Shasta Lake City

Evacuation centers:

CAL FIRE: “Residents located east of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Shasta College 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding. Residents located west of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Weaverville Elementary School 31020 HWY 3 in Weaverville.”

Animal evacuation centers:

Large Animal – Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Road closures:

SR 299 at Buckhorn (Trinity/Shasta County Line) and SR 299 at JFk Drive (Whiskeytown)

Trinity Mountain Rd at SR 299 and Whiskey Creek Rd at SR 299

SR 299 closed to eastbound traffic at Buckhorn Summit

SR 299 closed to westbound traffic at Buenaventura Blvd

This fire has been particularly devastating, with two firefighters killed while battling the fire.

Church Fire

This fire is at Monterey Road and Church Avenue in San Martin, Santa Clara County. It’s 20 acres and 95 percent contained.

Cranston Fire

This updated, interactive map on Google Maps above shows you the location of the Cranston Fire, the location of the evacuation centers, and the closed highways. You can also see the location of the Ribbon Fire, which is near the Cranston Fire.

This map below, from Inciweb, is zoomed into the location of the Cranston fire. If you click on the Cranston fire itself, you’ll see details about the fire on the right side of the map. (The location of the details might be different on mobile.)

This fire is off Highway 74 and Control Road. Brandon McGlover was arrested and charged with starting this and four other fires in the area. It’s grown from 4,700 acres on Thursday to 11,500 acres and is 3 percent contained. 2,174 homes were evacuated and 3,200 people.

Here is another map of the fire:

7/26 Thursday #CranstonFire. So far the NIFC server does not have perimeter data. For legend and info about hotspot data, click "Map tips" upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/rk2oIVzbGo #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/KDWOZpIp3Z — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 26, 2018

The following evacuations have been conducted by the Riverside Sheriff’s station, according to Inciweb:

Apple Canyon Area

Cedar Glen

Camp Scherman Girlscout Camp

Fern Valley

Garner Valley

Hurkey Creek Area

Idyllwild

Lake Hemet Area

Mountain Center Community

Mt San Jacinto State Park

Pine Cove

An evacuation center is set up at Banning High School.

The following road closures are in place:

HWY 74 from City of Hemet to Lake Hemet

HWY 243 from Banning to intersection of 243 and HWY 74

The following recreation closures are in place:

Mt. San Jacinto State Park

Desert View Trail

Little Round Valley Campground

Long Valley Trail

Mountain Station

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Round Valley Campground

Round Valley Trail

San Jacinto Peak Trail

Strawberry Junction Campground

Tamarack Valley Campground

Wellmans Divide Trail

San Bernardino National Forest

Black Mountain Group Campground

Boulder Basin Campground

Cedar Springs Trail 4EI7

Dark Canyon Campground

Deer Springs Campground

Deer Springs Trail to Suicide Rock 3E17 to 3E33

Devil’s Slide Trail

Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail 3E07

Fern Basin Campground

Fobes Trail 4E04

Fuller Ridge

Humber Park

Hurkey Creek Campground

Lake Fulmor Day Use Area

Lake Hemet Picnic Area

Little Round Valley Campground

Marion Mountain Campground

Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) N of State Highway 74

San Jacinto Wilderness

Seven Pines Trail 2E13

Skunk Cabbage Trail 3E42

South Ridge Trail 3E08

Spitler Peak Trail 3E22

Stone Creek Yellow Post Sites

Strawberry Creek

Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout

The following animal shelters are available, according to Inciweb:

Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.

Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand in San Jacinto is accepting all animals, both domestic and large animals.

All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Coachella Valley Animal Campus located at 72050 Pet Land Place in Thousand Palms is open for small animals only.

There are several sources you can tune into for continuing updates about the Cranston fire.

Here are photos of the fire:

#CRANSTONFIRE burning across Highway 74 from Lake Hemet pic.twitter.com/DxAVnVsjNe — Zoë Meyers (@ZoeKMeyers) July 27, 2018

Firefighters continue to hose down the areas around the burned homes on Deer Foot Lane in Idyllwild. Cal Fire says their hearts go out to the families in this tight-knit community who lost everything to the #CranstonFire @CBSLA #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/bBaDptgmfb — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 27, 2018

Crestline Fire

This fire is at Crestline Road and Hunt Road in Montgomery Creek in Shasta County. It’s 51 acres and 90 percent contained.

Eagle Fire

This fire is at County Road 40/County Road 1, southwest of Eagleville in Modoc County. It’s 2,100 acres and 95 percent contained, located at 41.285 latitude, -120.115 longitude. Containment has been increasing, with no increase in acreage. High temperatures might cause the fire to increase, even though minimal movement is expected.

It’s 15 miles south of Cedarville. Minimal movement is expected.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. Just five days ago it was 27,129 acres and 7 percent contained, and now it is 45,911 acres and 29 percent contained. Above is a map that marks the fire’s progression over time since it began, as of July 23. Below are more maps.

#FergusonFire Friday 7/27. Most recent perimeter determined by fire staff based on infrared data. Want legend? Need help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/nSmNHWi9yI #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Nty9gILJnz — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 27, 2018

It began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. over a week ago, Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then.

According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads. Numerous evacuation orders have been issued, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.

According to Inciweb, the followings areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as of July 27.

Anderson Valley

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

East Westfall Road to Chowchilla mountain Road, and all side roads

El Portal Trailer Court

Foresta

Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground

Lushmeadows Community

Old El Portal

Old Yosemite Road

Ponderosa Basin Community

Rancheria Flat – Government Housing

Savage’s Trading Post

Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road, including Gunther Road

Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Highway 49 South, and all side roads

Yosemite View Lodge

Yosemite West

And the following areas are under an evacuation advisory, according to Inciweb:

Darrah Road from Triangle Road to Sherrod Road

East side of Highway 49 South from Darrah Road to Triangle Road. This includes Boyer Road, Woodland Area, Wass Road and Tip Top Road.

Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Road

Highway 49 South from Stumpfield Mountain Road to the Mariposa-Madera County Line, including Kemble Road, Stumpfield Mountain Road and Watt Road

Triangle Road from Jerseydale Road to Highway 49 South, including all side roads.

The following closures are in place, according to Inciweb.

Highway 140 is closed from the entrance of Yosemite National Park to 1.5 miles east of Midpines. Incline Road, River Road from Briceburg to the gate at Railroad Flat and all Campground areas along Highway 140 closed. Hites Cove/Jerseydale Road, Foresta Road, Anderson Valley Road, Summit Road and Old Yosemite Road.

Triangle Road from Darrah Road to Highway 49 South; East Westfall Road.

Chowchilla Mountain Road at Highway 49 South, Harris Road at Highway 49 South, Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road, all roads inside the Lushmeadows subdivision, and all roads inside the Ponderosa Basin subdivision.

Wawona Road (Highway 41) between Chilnualna Falls Road in Wawona and Bridalveil Falls Road in Yosemite Valley.

Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.

A Red Cross evacuation center is set up at Mariposa Elementary School.

Small animals can be taken to the SPCA on 5599 California 49 in Mariposa, and large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Blanketed in smoke from the #FergusonFire, @YosemiteNPS closed its iconic valley on Wednesday. The popular destination, typically packed in summer with tourists taking selfies against a Half Dome backdrop, turned into a no man's land. https://t.co/qYVJRKczms #CaliforniaWildfires — Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) July 27, 2018

Garner Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. It’s 21,443 acres and 25 percent contained, caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, Taylor Creek, and King Mountain. It was caused by lightning. Fire behavior will persist due to hot and dry weather.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.

Horse Creek Fire

This fire is off Mineral King Road in the Ash Mountain area of Tulare County. It’s 34 acres and 90 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.

Marsh Fire

This fire is near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon way, east of Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County. It’s 247 acres and 75 percent contained.

Martinez Fire

This fire is off Martinez Road and Avenue 66 in the City of Thermal in Riverside County. It’s 40 acres and 90 percent contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted.

Natchez Fire

This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is listed on the CAL FIRE map.

Ranch Fire

This fire is off Highway 20 near milepost mark 39-SE of Potter Valley and northwest of Blue Lakes, eight miles northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino County. It was 30 acres earlier on Friday but has grown to 175 acres and 0 percent containment. One firefighter has been injured. They are no evacuations in place as of late Friday afternoon.

Ribbon Fire

This fire is at Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive, near Pinyon in Riverside County. It’s now 200 acres and 30 percent contained. Some of the Cranston fire maps above also include the Ribbon fire. As of the morning of July 27, all evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Roxie Fire

This fire is west of Willard Creek Road, 10 miles west of Susanville in Lassen County. It’s 167 acres and 75 percent contained.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active.