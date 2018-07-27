California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 27]

Fires continue to grow in California during the dry, hot summer months. On July 27, the Cranston fire is one of the largest problems, forcing thousands to evacuate, but other fires like the Carr Fire and the Ferguson Fire are also issues. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of July 27, with maps of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.
General Map of California Fires
This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 26, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.
The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.
Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.
And another map from the Bureau of Land Management:
List of Active Fires in California as of July 27
Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.
Balch Fire
This fire is off Balch Park Road and Yokohl Drive, northeast of Porterville in Tulare County. It’s 40 acres.
Carr Fire
You can track the Carr fire with this interactive map from Google above, which includes road closures, evacuation centers, and more:
This fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) It’s now 44,450 acres (up from 20,000 acres on Thursday) and 3 percent contained. Sixty-five structures have been destroyed and 55 are damaged. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.
The following evacuation orders are in place, according to CAL FIRE:
- Community of French Gulch
- SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Rd to the base of Buckhorn Summit
- Whiskey Creek Rd to include the boat launch/day use areas
- South along Swasey Dr from SR 299 to Placer Rd
- West along Placer Rd from Swasey Dr to Prospet Dr
- North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area
- West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299
- North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr
- Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to Quartz Hill Rd
- North of Sacramento River to Keswick Dam Rd, West of Market Street and Lake Blvd to Keswick Dam
- North at Lake Blvd and Oasis Rd to Pine Grove Ave and Walker Mine Rd West of Cascade Rd/ I-5
- Pine Grove Ave North on Lake Blvd to Shasta Dam Incorporating Summit City, North Belt Line and Flannigan Rd
- Intersection of Placer Rd and Buenaventura Blvd west to Thompson Lane
- Buenaventura Blvd from Placer Rd to Westside Rd
- Westside Rd to Keyon Drive incorporating Country Heights and West Redding neighborhood
- Buenaventura Blvd to SR 299 to Placer Rd
- Placer Road from Buenaventura Blvd to Cloverdale Rd
- Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rod to Clear Creek Rd
- Clear Creek Rd west from Cloverdale Rd to Honey Bee Rd
- Shasta Dam Visitor Center
- All of Shasta Dam Blvd
- All of Shasta Lake City
Evacuation centers:
CAL FIRE: “Residents located east of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Shasta College 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding. Residents located west of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Weaverville Elementary School 31020 HWY 3 in Weaverville.”
Animal evacuation centers:
- Large Animal – Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, Ca.
- Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.
Road closures:
- SR 299 at Buckhorn (Trinity/Shasta County Line) and SR 299 at JFk Drive (Whiskeytown)
- Trinity Mountain Rd at SR 299 and Whiskey Creek Rd at SR 299
- SR 299 closed to eastbound traffic at Buckhorn Summit
- SR 299 closed to westbound traffic at Buenaventura Blvd
This fire has been particularly devastating, with two firefighters killed while battling the fire.
Church Fire
This fire is at Monterey Road and Church Avenue in San Martin, Santa Clara County. It’s 20 acres and 95 percent contained.
Cranston Fire
This updated, interactive map on Google Maps above shows you the location of the Cranston Fire, the location of the evacuation centers, and the closed highways. You can also see the location of the Ribbon Fire, which is near the Cranston Fire.
This map below, from Inciweb, is zoomed into the location of the Cranston fire. If you click on the Cranston fire itself, you’ll see details about the fire on the right side of the map. (The location of the details might be different on mobile.)
This fire is off Highway 74 and Control Road. Brandon McGlover was arrested and charged with starting this and four other fires in the area. It’s grown from 4,700 acres on Thursday to 11,500 acres and is 3 percent contained. 2,174 homes were evacuated and 3,200 people.
Here is another map of the fire:
The following evacuations have been conducted by the Riverside Sheriff’s station, according to Inciweb:
- Apple Canyon Area
- Cedar Glen
- Camp Scherman Girlscout Camp
- Fern Valley
- Garner Valley
- Hurkey Creek Area
- Idyllwild
- Lake Hemet Area
- Mountain Center Community
- Mt San Jacinto State Park
- Pine Cove
An evacuation center is set up at Banning High School.
The following road closures are in place:
- HWY 74 from City of Hemet to Lake Hemet
- HWY 243 from Banning to intersection of 243 and HWY 74
The following recreation closures are in place:
Mt. San Jacinto State Park
- Desert View Trail
- Little Round Valley Campground
- Long Valley Trail
- Mountain Station
- Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
- Round Valley Campground
- Round Valley Trail
- San Jacinto Peak Trail
- Strawberry Junction Campground
- Tamarack Valley Campground
- Wellmans Divide Trail
San Bernardino National Forest
- Black Mountain Group Campground
- Boulder Basin Campground
- Cedar Springs Trail 4EI7
- Dark Canyon Campground
- Deer Springs Campground
- Deer Springs Trail to Suicide Rock 3E17 to 3E33
- Devil’s Slide Trail
- Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail 3E07
- Fern Basin Campground
- Fobes Trail 4E04
- Fuller Ridge
- Humber Park
- Hurkey Creek Campground
- Lake Fulmor Day Use Area
- Lake Hemet Picnic Area
- Little Round Valley Campground
- Marion Mountain Campground
- Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) N of State Highway 74
- San Jacinto Wilderness
- Seven Pines Trail 2E13
- Skunk Cabbage Trail 3E42
- South Ridge Trail 3E08
- Spitler Peak Trail 3E22
- Stone Creek Yellow Post Sites
- Strawberry Creek
- Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout
The following animal shelters are available, according to Inciweb:
- Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.
- Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.
- San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 S. Grand in San Jacinto is accepting all animals, both domestic and large animals.
- All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.
- Coachella Valley Animal Campus located at 72050 Pet Land Place in Thousand Palms is open for small animals only.
There are several sources you can tune into for continuing updates about the Cranston fire.
- San Bernardino NF Facebook
- San Bernardino NF Twitter
- Riverside Sheriff’s station: Call 951-791-3400 with questions (or 911 if you’re concerned about evacuations in your area)
- Inciweb’s Cranston Fire webpage
Here are photos of the fire:
Crestline Fire
This fire is at Crestline Road and Hunt Road in Montgomery Creek in Shasta County. It’s 51 acres and 90 percent contained.
Eagle Fire
This fire is at County Road 40/County Road 1, southwest of Eagleville in Modoc County. It’s 2,100 acres and 95 percent contained, located at 41.285 latitude, -120.115 longitude. Containment has been increasing, with no increase in acreage. High temperatures might cause the fire to increase, even though minimal movement is expected.
It’s 15 miles south of Cedarville. Minimal movement is expected.
Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)
This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. Just five days ago it was 27,129 acres and 7 percent contained, and now it is 45,911 acres and 29 percent contained. Above is a map that marks the fire’s progression over time since it began, as of July 23. Below are more maps.
It began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. over a week ago, Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then.
According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads. Numerous evacuation orders have been issued, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed. Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.
According to Inciweb, the followings areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as of July 27.
- Anderson Valley
- Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground
- East Westfall Road to Chowchilla mountain Road, and all side roads
- El Portal Trailer Court
- Foresta
- Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground
- Lushmeadows Community
- Old El Portal
- Old Yosemite Road
- Ponderosa Basin Community
- Rancheria Flat – Government Housing
- Savage’s Trading Post
- Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road, including Gunther Road
- Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Highway 49 South, and all side roads
- Yosemite View Lodge
- Yosemite West
And the following areas are under an evacuation advisory, according to Inciweb:
- Darrah Road from Triangle Road to Sherrod Road
- East side of Highway 49 South from Darrah Road to Triangle Road. This includes Boyer Road, Woodland Area, Wass Road and Tip Top Road.
- Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Road
- Highway 49 South from Stumpfield Mountain Road to the Mariposa-Madera County Line, including Kemble Road, Stumpfield Mountain Road and Watt Road
- Triangle Road from Jerseydale Road to Highway 49 South, including all side roads.
The following closures are in place, according to Inciweb.
- Highway 140 is closed from the entrance of Yosemite National Park to 1.5 miles east of Midpines. Incline Road, River Road from Briceburg to the gate at Railroad Flat and all Campground areas along Highway 140 closed. Hites Cove/Jerseydale Road, Foresta Road, Anderson Valley Road, Summit Road and Old Yosemite Road.
- Triangle Road from Darrah Road to Highway 49 South; East Westfall Road.
- Chowchilla Mountain Road at Highway 49 South, Harris Road at Highway 49 South, Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road, all roads inside the Lushmeadows subdivision, and all roads inside the Ponderosa Basin subdivision.
- Wawona Road (Highway 41) between Chilnualna Falls Road in Wawona and Bridalveil Falls Road in Yosemite Valley.
Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.
A Red Cross evacuation center is set up at Mariposa Elementary School.
Small animals can be taken to the SPCA on 5599 California 49 in Mariposa, and large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.
Garner Complex Fire
CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. It’s 21,443 acres and 25 percent contained, caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, Taylor Creek, and King Mountain. It was caused by lightning. Fire behavior will persist due to hot and dry weather.
Georges Fire
This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.
Horse Creek Fire
This fire is off Mineral King Road in the Ash Mountain area of Tulare County. It’s 34 acres and 90 percent contained. It was caused by lightning.
Marsh Fire
This fire is near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon way, east of Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County. It’s 247 acres and 75 percent contained.
Martinez Fire
This fire is off Martinez Road and Avenue 66 in the City of Thermal in Riverside County. It’s 40 acres and 90 percent contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted.
Natchez Fire
This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is listed on the CAL FIRE map.
Ranch Fire
This fire is off Highway 20 near milepost mark 39-SE of Potter Valley and northwest of Blue Lakes, eight miles northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino County. It was 30 acres earlier on Friday but has grown to 175 acres and 0 percent containment. One firefighter has been injured. They are no evacuations in place as of late Friday afternoon.
Ribbon Fire
This fire is at Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive, near Pinyon in Riverside County. It’s now 200 acres and 30 percent contained. Some of the Cranston fire maps above also include the Ribbon fire. As of the morning of July 27, all evacuation warnings have been lifted.
Roxie Fire
This fire is west of Willard Creek Road, 10 miles west of Susanville in Lassen County. It’s 167 acres and 75 percent contained.
Valley Fire
The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active.