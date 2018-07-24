Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty of Disorderly Conduct

Chikesia Clemons, the woman whose videotaped arrest at a Waffle House went viral on April 22, has been found guilty of disorderly conduct by a judge in Saraland, Alabama.

According to WKRG, Judge Irwin clarified that he came to his ruling “because the legal definitions had been met”, having taken emotion out of the decision. The judge has ordered a fine of $200 to be paid by Clemons, as well as court costs, and an additional $200 fine for disorderly conduct. She will also serve ten days in prison, though she doesn’t have to serve those days for at least a year.

Via the Mobile County NCAA Twitter account, Irwin said, “I can’t speak to how anyone should deal with the emotions of this incident. I just want the public to be clear that the elements have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt by the evidence that’s been presented. The elements have been meet. Stripping away who we are and what has been said about who we are, does this rise to the definition of the law? I would say by the defense’s own evidence it proves this case. Finding the facts doesn’t solve the emotions. Solving emotions is up to each individual.”

Irwin added, “If there’s any way to define resistance, the video shows she resisted.”

Clemons has 10 days to file an appeal to the verdict, which her lawyer has reportedly already begun to process.

After Clemons’ arrest tape went viral, activists protested Waffle House’s Atlanta headquarters in a demand that the chain drop its charges against Clemons, who many believe was violently and inappropriately treated during her arrest. In return, Waffle House released an official statement, saying, “Previously, we stated that upon reviewing security video and eyewitness statements, it was our belief that our associates calling the police was necessary and appropriate.”

25-year-old Clemons was at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama, when she began to protest the 50 cent charge for cutlery and was forced to the floor by three police officers, who had been called over by employees. Clemons’ breasts were exposed and she was handcuffed, all of which was videotaped by her friend, who then posted it online.

According to police, Clemons was drunk and had brought alcohol into the restaurant, which was prohibited; additionally, police said that she’d told officers at the time that she was going to “shoot this place up.”

In conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton on the MSNBC show ‘Politics Nation,’ Clemons said of the days following the arrest, “I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I’m constantly crying. I have a 6-year-old daughter, I’m trying to be strong for her.”

To those supporting her, Clemons said, “I ask you guys continue to be behind me as you fight for justice for me.”