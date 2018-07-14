Colorado Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 14]

Fires continue to be a problem in Colorado on July 14, 2018, but recent weather and containment efforts are seeing some success. Here are where all the current fires are located, along with maps and evacuation updates.

General Map of Colorado Fires

The map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado, produced and managed by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires. We will describe those fires in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of July 14

Fawn Fire

This fire is 1,065 acres and 90 percent contained. It’s burning in a rugged, remote section of the Piceance Basin, about 30 miles southwest of Meeker, according to Inciweb. The location is at 39.746 latitude, -108.406 longitude. The fire was caused by lightning.

Lake Christine Fire

This fire is 6,693 acres and 55 percent contained. Although the fire is still growing a bit, containment has also increased. Three homes were destroyed by the fire. The fire is located one mile north of Basalt, Colorado. The fire was caused by human activity when two people shot trace ammunition at the gun range despite local fire bans, CBS Denver reported. The ammunition sparked the fire and arrest warrants were issued for the people involved.

The value of property threatened by the #LakeChristineFire is estimated at around $606.5 million, with $445.04 million in physical property and another $161.5 million in land https://t.co/sZsFwbLl5L pic.twitter.com/FFOgX2dMCs — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) July 14, 2018

You can view a map of the Lake Christine fire here. The map is not currently embeddable. Keep up with details via the Eagle County Sheriff Twitter account or Facebook. Or call 970-510-0705 with questions.

The fire is projected to continue creeping, with isolated torching, according to Inciweb. Communities in Eagle County have been repopulated. At the height of the fire, 2,100 residents were evacuated.

Spring Fire

The Spring Fire is now 108,045 acres and 91 percent contained. You can see a map of the Spring Fire above. Containment efforts have gone well, with a lot of progress made in recent days and no growth. The fire was determined to be caused by human activity and the suspect was arrested.

The fire is burning five miles east of Fort Garland and minimal activity is expected today, although heavier fuels will retain heat through the evening hours, Inciweb reported. This was the third-largest fire in the state’s history.

Looks like the #SpringFire firefighters were doing more to help than just put out the flames. pic.twitter.com/ORzyxTmC4Y — Kara Mason (@karanormal) July 14, 2018

To stay updated on evacuations in Heurfano County, visit here. For updates on evacuations in Costilla County, visit here. You can also call 211 for current details about re-entry for evacuated areas. If you’re unsure if your area is under evacuation or need more information, call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sugarloaf Fire

This fire is 1,280 acres and 20 percent contained. Total containment is expected by August 31. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area. According to Inciweb, the fire has slowed its spread but continued to creep and smolder. It may continue to spread in the upper reaches of the Darling Creek drainage. It was caused by lightning.

Weston Pass Fire

This fire started June 28 and is now 13,023 acres and is 83 percent contained. Officials are hoping to have it contained by July 29. Minimal activity is expected today, and the potential for spread is limited to the southwestern portion, Inciweb reported.

It was started by lightning and is located 9 miles southwest of Fairplay, in a remote area of Park County.

You can find more details about all the fires on Colorado’s Emergency Management page here.