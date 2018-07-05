Colorado Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 5]

On July 5, hot summer conditions continue to cause fires to grow in Colorado, with the Spring Fire being one of the largest. Here are where all the current fires are located, along with maps and evacuation updates for July 5, 2018.

General Map of Colorado Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado right now, provided by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (CDFPC) and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of July 5

416 Fire

This fire is 54,129 acres and 45 percent contained. It grew slightly in the last couple days, but containment also increased. It’s located in La Plata County. The cause of this fire is unknown. It’s located 13 miles north of Durango and has been burning since June 1. It’s burning in an area of inaccessible terrain and no homes have yet been evacuated. The fire is burning on the west side of State Highway 550 on private land in the San Juan National Forest, according to Inciweb.

Adobe Fire

This fire is 85 acres and 23 percent contained. Because of suppression efforts, all pre-evacuation orders have been lifted in Freemont and Custer counties.

Burro Fire

This fire is 4,545 acres and is 40 percent contained. The cause is under investigation and the estimated containment date is currently August 1. It started on June 8 and is located about 14 miles south of Rico.

Chedsey Fire

#ChedseyFire Update for Thursday, July 5: 45 acres, 40% containment. Fire growth is the result of a successful burnout operation yesterday that removed unburned vegetation which will help secure the perimeter of the fire. https://t.co/Ut34lnp0Y3 pic.twitter.com/xh7fffVfXU — Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) July 5, 2018

This fire is 45 acres and 40 percent contained. It’s located in Routt National Forest, southwest of Walden, Colorado, near Teal Lake.

#ChedseyFire map for today shows both fire perimeter and emergency closure area. 40% containment, containment lines along both the east & southwest edges of the fire. https://t.co/Ut34lnp0Y3 pic.twitter.com/eq4DQEOFm4 — Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) July 4, 2018

High Chateau Fire

The latest map for the #HighChateauFire it’s currently 75% contained right now. Officials are hoping to update neighbors soon with any progress on the fire. pic.twitter.com/CccyfREnh8 — Petkash Photog KKTV (@mpetkash) July 5, 2018

This fire is 75 percent contained and 1,423 acres. It started June 29. View a map here.

It’s located west of Wright’s Reservoir and northeast of Cripple Creek. It started Friday afternoon. Visit the Teller County Sheriff’s office or the Park County Sheriff’s office sites for the most recent updates.

Lake Christine Fire

This newer fire is 4,900 acres (a rough estimate) and 0 percent contained. Hundreds have been evacuated, CBS Denver reported. It’s burning next to the town of Basalt and close to El Jebel. Three homes have been destroyed, two within El Jebel. Firefighters have so far stopped the fire from crossing Highway 82. More than 500 homes have been evacuated so far, and shelters have been set up at Basalt High School and Roaring Fork High School.

This is how freaking close the fire got to wiping out down #Basalt – crazy. #LakeChristineFire pic.twitter.com/6L7xaqkyC7 — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) July 5, 2018

CONFIRMED: one of the homes lost in the #LakeChristineFire belonged to a local firefighter. 3 homes lost in total so far. @CSP_Eagle = 📷 pic.twitter.com/I6p1PwenQs — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) July 5, 2018

You can view a map of the Lake Christine fire here and a screenshot below. The map is not currently embeddable. Keep up with details via the Eagle County Sheriff Twitter account or Facebook. Or call 970-510-0705 with questions.

Here is the info on Orchard Church in Carbondale. It is being set up as an evacuation center for anyone displaced by #LakeChristineFire Pets are welcome. They need volunteers at 2:00 to help set up and cots or sleeping mats. pic.twitter.com/jt6DZPYzCi — Jennifer Banner (@banneraspen) July 5, 2018

Spring Fire

The Spring Fire has grown to 103,357 acres and is still only 5 percent contained. You can see a map of the Spring Fire above, or view the map below:

7/5 Thursday #SpringFire #SpringCreekFire Colorado 103,357 acres per overnight infrared analysis by fire staff. Open online map: https://t.co/mkaM9Y8Iwt Want map legend? Need help? Open the map then click "Map tips" upper left corner. #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/caHhlMNvAx — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 5, 2018

The fire is burning five miles east of Fort Garland and started last week, spreading rapidly. So far, more than 2,000 homes have been evacuated, Denver 7 reported. More than 1,000 personnel are fighting the blaze and 132 homes have been destroyed.

To stay updated on evacuations in Heurfano County, visit here. For updates on evacuations in Costilla County, visit here.

Evacuation centers have been set up, including Huerfano Community Center and one at Blanca Fort Garland Community Center. Evacuation centers for animals are open at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds in Trinidad and at the 4H barn in La Veta, Newsweek reported.

#SpringFire Pics my neighbor Karen and I took. pic.twitter.com/kxqTznKvRx — Roger T. Mullarkey (@RattlesRanch) July 5, 2018

If you’re unsure if your area is under evacuation or need more information, call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Below is a progression map of the fire:

Sugarloaf Fire

This fire was reported June 29 and is 1,245 acres. Percent containment isn’t known, but total containment is expected by August 31. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area. According to Inciweb, trails, roads, and campgrounds are anticipated to close.

Weston Pass Fire

This fire started June 28 and was 1,500 acres, 10 percent contained on Saturday. But it’s since grown and is now 10,727 acres and 5 percent contained. Officials are hoping to have it contained by July 29.

It was started by lightning and is located 9 miles southwest of Fairplay, in a remote area of Park County. Some evacuation orders have been issued.

South Park Recreation Center is offering free showers to evacuees, firefighters, and any volunteers helping fight the fire.

You can find more details about all the fires on Colorado’s Emergency Management page here.