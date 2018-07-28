WATCH: Cop Daniel Starks Fired After Twice Tasing Handcuffed Man

Meridian Mississippi Police officer Daniel Stark has been fired after dashcam video shows him firing a taser, which he first goes to retrieve from his police cruiser and then drops, on a handcuffed man another officer has pulled over in a traffic stop.

Starks fires first on the man as he is standing handcuffed at his vehicle and in the custody of the first officer. When the handcuffed man falls, and several officers have trouble lifting him off the ground, Starks fires at on him with the taser again.

Starks was fired for using excessive force.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose released dash cam video that shows an officer responding to the Highway 19 Meridian Walmart after Starks had called for back-up in reference to a shoplifting suspect.

“One encouraging thing I read in an ABC News report, is that the others officers on the scene reported the incident to their supervisors immediately after it happened. Instead of trying to help Daniel Starks cover it up.”

An officer speeds across the parking lot, stops the suspected shoplifter, gets out of his patrol car and draws his weapon. Dubose says this officer is completely within his rights to draw his gun before he places it back in his holster. The officer then handcuffs and detains the suspect.

But then, the original cop who’d called for back-up, Starks, pulls up and rushes the handcuffed man and appears to shove or strong-arm him. The man is not resisting. Starks then goes for his taser and shoots the man with the gun twice, while the man is handcuffed and then, down on the ground.

Dubose said the incident is “not something I’m proud of that’s connecting to the police department. By no means. I know it’s going to be a lot of feedback and a lot of negative feedback” he told local media.

