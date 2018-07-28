LISTEN: Cops Pull Guns on Ving Rhames in His Own Home After Neighbor’s 911 Call

“Mission Impossible: Fallout” actor Ving Rhames told a radio host that police rolled up on his house, pulled 9MM guns out and pointed them at him. Rhames explained it was mid-afternoon, he’s inside with his dogs, and he’s watching EPSN when he hears noises in his backyard. He goes to check the door and a “red dot” appears on his head; police have 9MM guns pointed at him.

“They recognized me,” Rhames told Clay Cane on Sirius XM. Rhames said the Santa Monica Police captain’s son plays ball with his son. “They recognized me,” he said, but only after he’d already been threatened with several armed officers on his property.

White people called 911 to report a black man breaking into a house. It was VING RHAMES. In his OWN DAMN HOUSE. Somehow his neighbors were too stupid, too racist, or (probably) both to realize, "Oh hey, that's Ving Rhames, who lives in that house right there next to us." https://t.co/QR0wdKinzV — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) July 28, 2018

Rhames asked police why they were at his house with guns drawn on him and he said he was told a woman, a neighbor, called 911 and said a “large black man” was breaking into a house.

Rhames went to the neighbor’s house with police, which he said was right across the street, and the woman denied making the call.

This is what I keep saying about charging people who make false crime calls to police. There's no WAY this guy didn't know he lived next door to Ving Rhames… https://t.co/3XO3kA23tc — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 28, 2018

Rhames, now starring in “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” was born Irving Rameses Rhames in Harlem, New York. He attended the New York High School of Performing Arts and found he loved acting. Rhames went on to the prestigious Julliard School of Drama, and began his career in New York theater and in a ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ productions.

Rhames made his Broadway debut in “The Winter Boys” in 1984 and the same year, appeared on American Playhouse: Go Tell It on the Mountain. Rhames soon started getting roles on TV including “Miami Vice,” and “Crime Story.” He also played soap roles.

In 1994, Quentin Tarantino cast Rhames as drug dealer Marsellus Wallace in “Pulp Fiction” and his life changed. “Pulp Fictoin” was not only a monster hit, it was immediately a cult classic. Soon director Brian De Palma came calling and cast Rhames alongside Tom Cruise as the computer hacker Luther Stickell in “Mission: Impossible.”

I like that the whole Mission Impossible series Ving Rhames has basically just been the "tech guy" even though he looks like he could crush us all with one hand. — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) July 28, 2018

Rhames was now a mainstream Hollywood movie star.

Rhames played the lead in HBO’s “Don King: Only in America,” and that performance won him the 1998 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries.

But Rhames did something that stunned the audience and the world: Described as an “incredible display of compassion,” Rhames gave the award to fellow nominee Jack Lemmon, the longtime actor who Rhames said was “more deserving” of the award.

Rhames reprised his role as Luther Stickell in “Mission: Impossible II” and his unmistakable voice gave life to the character of Cobra Bubbles in “Lilo & Stitch.” Rhames also played a cop fighting cannibal zombie hordes in “Dawn of the Dead.” Millennials now know who we are talking about.

A fitness and weightlifting enthusiast, Rhames is also renowned for his kindness and benevolent attitude towards others, according to IMDb.

According to IMDb, while filming “The Saint of Fort Washington” in New York, Rhames met a homeless man who turned out to be his long-lost older brother, Junior, who had lost contact with the family after serving in Vietnam. Rhames immediately got his brother food, clothing and moved him into his own apartment.

“Hello, police? A man who looks exactly like Ving Rhames just broke into Ving Rhames’ house and is watching TV on his sofa. I know, what a coincidence?! Anyway, send a SWAT team.” https://t.co/EPo4yenQcb — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) July 28, 2018

Rhames, even in the telling of what occurred when police stormed his home with guns drawn, delivers the story in a calm, reasoned manner despite the frightening situation. He did wonder what if it had been his son police encountered.