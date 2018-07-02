County Fire Map: Location of Yolo County Fire & Evacuations

A new fire that erupted in California on Saturday and quickly grew to 1,000 acres in just a few hours is already more than 44,000 acres in size. This fire in Yolo County was originally called the Guinda Fire and was later renamed County Fire. The smoke from the fire can be seen in Sonoma County. Read on to see a map of the fire and learn about the current evacuations that were issued.

County Fire Map & Location

A new fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon. Thanks to red flag fire warnings, including high temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds, the fire has already grown from 1,000 acres on Saturday evening to 44,500 acres as of Monday morning. It is 3 percent contained. The fire is located at County Road 63 and Highway 16 in Rumsey Canyon. The specific longitude/latitude coordinates, according to CAL FIRE, are -122.18183/38.80583.

The fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. on Saturday and just three hours later, it was already up to 1,000 acres, SacBee reported. Now it’s more than 44,000 acres in size.

Smoke from this fire was visible in Sonoma County. It’s unclear at this time what started the fire.

You can use this general map of California fires below, provided by Google and CAL FIRE, to see the Guinda / County Fire. Find the County fire and zoom into the location for more details.

Here’s a map of current County Fire boundaries. Just zoom in to the County Fire for more details:

Below is a map of where the smoke from the County Fire is. Some of the smoke has moved into the Sacramento Valley due to a shift in winds:

Due to a wind shift yesterday, smoke from the #CountyFire has moved into the Sacramento Valley and continues to impact the Bay Area as well. Smoke appears brown on top of white marine layer #cawx pic.twitter.com/LVbUUm5ksK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 2, 2018

And here is another detailed map of the fire in Yolo County, courtesy of GMAP4 and MappingSupport.com. You can zoom in to see the areas of most interest to you or zoom out to see the whole state. Note that due to new requirements by Google, the map will no longer be active on July 15.

County Fire Evacuations

The following mandatory evacuations have been issued, according to CAL FIRE:

North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

In addition, evacuation advisories have been issued for the following:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

If you’re not sure about evacuations near you, just call 211 for details. An evacuation center has been set up at Guinda Grange Hall in the community of Guinda (16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637).