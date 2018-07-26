Cranston Fire Map: Location, Evacuations, & Updates

The Cranston fire has grown by thousands of acres overnight and is now threatening hundreds of homes, causing more than 3,000 people to be evacuated. At the time of publication, the fire was 4,700 acres and only 5 percent contained. Here are the latest details on the Cranston fire, including an updated map, evacuation information, and more.

Interactive Cranston Fire Maps

This updated, interactive map on Google Maps above shows you the location of the Cranston Fire, the location of the evacuation centers, and the closed highways. You can also see the location of the Ribbon Fire, which is near the Cranston Fire.

This map below, from Inciweb, is zoomed into the location of the Cranston fire. If you click on the Cranston fire itself, you’ll see details about the fire on the right side of the map. (The location of the details might be different on mobile.)

You can also find details about the Cranston Fire in these general, interactive fire maps from California. In each map, you can zoom in to see more details about Cranston. This first map below is provided by CAL FIRE and Google.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

And here is a link to another online interactive map of the Cranston fire, including hotspots:

7/26 Thursday #CranstonFire. So far the NIFC server does not have perimeter data. For legend and info about hotspot data, click "Map tips" upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/rk2oIVzbGo #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/KDWOZpIp3Z — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 26, 2018

Additional Cranston Fire Maps

Here are additional maps related to the Cranston fire.

A map showing the burn area:

Here is a map of the #CranstonFire’s burn area that was accurate as of last night’s flyover of the area. You can zoom down to the street level here: https://t.co/IgknZBucL5 h/t @KPCCsharon @KPCC @LAist pic.twitter.com/EsyFom0G5t — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) July 26, 2018

Another map from Inciweb:

#CranstonFire

This is one [obviously] quickly drawn map, but at least it will give you an idea of where the fire is. I included a pic to show you what it looks like. Link is to a larger sized map. Here's the linkhttps://t.co/Fr4oaB3JlQ#Idyllwild #RiversideCounty pic.twitter.com/ufwiJrsYtk — Tay Austin (@Jasamsdestiny) July 26, 2018

Another map:

This includes a link to a detailed PDF file of the fire:

A map of the terrain that the fire has burned so far:

Here is a map of the terrain the #CranstonFire has burned so far; 4700 acres. The point of origin is on the SW corner along Hwy 74. You can see how close it burned to Idyllwild along the northern perimeter. pic.twitter.com/BNPgvoHFAe — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) July 26, 2018

A heat signature map:

#CranstonFire Another map of the heat signature from the fire as of last pass 7/26/2018 5:00am, detected by @NASANPP pic.twitter.com/jK1G3nCy7i — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) July 26, 2018

Cranston Fire Evacuations, Road Closures, & Details

The following evacuations have been conducted by the Riverside Sheriff’s station, according to Inciweb as of 12 p.m. July 26:

Apple Canyon Area

Cedar Glen

Camp Scherman Girlscout Camp

Fern Valley

Hurkey Creek Area

Idyllwild

Lake Hemet Area

Mountain Center Community

Pine Cove

An evacuation center is set up at Banning High School.

The following road closures are in place:

HWY 74 from City of Hemet to Lake Hemet

HWY 243 from Banning to intersection of 243 and HWY 74

The following recreation campgrounds, hiking and trail closures are in place.

Mt. San Jacinto State Park

Desert View Trail

Round Valley Trail

San Jacinto Peak Trail

Wellmans Divide Trail

San Bernardino National Forest

Dark Canyon Campground

Black Mountain Group Campground

Boulder Basin Campground

Devil’s Slide Trail

Fern Basin Campground

Humber Park

Lake Hemet Picnic Area

Marion Mountain Campground

Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) N of State Highway 74

Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout

The following animal shelters are available, according to Inciweb:

Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W Victory Ave in Banning.

Small animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park – 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

How to Get Cranston Fire Updates

There are several sources you can tune into for continuing updates about the Cranston fire.