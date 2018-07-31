David Cooley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Cooley, the owner of the popular West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey, and his partner were humiliated after they were allegedly asked to give up their seats to accommodate a straight couple during an Alaska Airlines flight from New York City to Los Angeles.

“I have never been so discriminated against while traveling before,” Cooley, owner of iconic Los Angeles gay bar The Abbey, wrote in a public Facebook post.

Cooley claims he and his partner “could not bear the feeling of humiliation for an entire cross-country flight,” and so they deplaned and boarded a Delta plane instead.

Cooley Says Alaska Airlines Asked Him and His Partner to Separate So That a Straight Couple Could Sit Together

Cooley claims he and his partner were asked to separate on the flight to give preferential treatment to a straight couple.

“After my traveling companion and I had been seated in our assigned seats for a while, we were approached by the flight attendant and my companion was asked to move from his premium seat to coach, so a couple could sit together,” Cooley wrote. “I explained that we were a couple and wanted to sit together. He was given a choice to either give up the premium seat and move to coach or get off the plane.”

He added: “I cannot believe that an airline in this day and age would give a straight couple preferential treatment over a gay couple and go so far as to ask us to leave.”

At the end of his Facebook post, Cooley called on LGBTQ people to boycott Alaska Airlines, and thanked Delta Air Lines for accommodating them after they deplaned.

“Thank you to Delta Air Lines for getting us home safe,” Cooley wrote. “If you are an #LGBT person, please spend your travel dollars with an LGBT friendly airline like Delta.”

Alaska Airlines Called the Incident an "Unfortunate Situation" That Arose After Mistakenly Booking Two People in One Seat

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told NBC News the incident is currently being investigated, and claims the situation arose after “a couple was mistakenly assigned the same seats as another couple in Premium Class.”

“We are deeply sorry for the situation, and are investigating the details while communicating directly with the guests involved to try and make this right,” the spokesperson said. “Alaska Airlines has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind, and our employees value inclusion for our guests and each other.”

“We mistakenly booked two people in one seat. We are deeply sorry for the situation, and are investigating the details,” the carrier said in a statement to Newsweek, adding that it has a “zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind.”

David, I'm so saddened to hear about this. Can you message me a good number to contact you at? -Tara https://t.co/t4ooDR29zz — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) July 29, 2018

Later, the carrier said, “This unfortunate incident was caused by a seating error, compounded by a full flight and a crew seeking an on-time departure and nothing more than that. It’s our policy to keep all families seated together whenever possible; that didn’t happen here and we are deeply sorry for the situation. We’ve reached out to Mr. Cooley to offer our sincere apologies for what happened and we are seeking to make it right.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of Alaska Airlines. We are an airline for everyone and reflect these values through our work with dozens of nonprofit LGBTQ organizations, Pride Parades along the West Coast and a perfect score in the HRC’s Equality Index. We’ll keep building on this commitment, with our employee-led LGBTQ business resource group.”

Some Social Media Users Are Disputing Cooley's Claim, Stating He & His Partner Actually Had Separate Seats & Tried to Sit Together in Premium Class Anyway

Despite the huge backlash against Alaska Airlines, there are some people claiming that Cooley and his partner had actually booked separate seats, in completely different parts of the plane, and that they still tried to sit together on the flight.

A screenshot with the name blocked claims that an anonymous user “has the story from the FA’s [flight attendants] on board, which dispute Cooley’s claim that they were discriminated against.

“The couple in question originally had seats separate from one another,” the screenshot comment reads. “One in premium. One elsewhere. They chose to try and sit together in premium. When the guest showed up that was assigned to the seat the person not ticketed there was asked to move. They got upset and left the AC. Had nothing to do with orientation or anything else ….had to do with where they were ticketed to sit.”

Facebook user L.j. Kappas asked Cooley in the comments if the screenshot comment was actually true. There was no response to the comment as of Tuesday morning.

Cooley Is The Founder & CEO of The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood

Cooley is the CEO & Founder at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood. His Facebook profile is filled with posters and ads promoting the bar, tags of different places he’s traveled, and LGBTQ-positive messages.

Cooley posted an emotional tribute on the anniversary of the mass shooting at the Orlando gay nightclub Pulse, talking about meeting the owner and some of the survivors of the shooting and how it was the most “memorable night” he ever spent, listening to their “stories of survival and the horrors they endured.”

“Two years ago today… On June 12, 2016, we woke up to news of the tragedy in Orlando. Our #LGBT community in Orlando had been attacked by a gunman at @PulseOrlando Nightclub. 49 people died and 68 people were injured because of the actions of a lone gunman. I had the opportunity to meet Barbara Poma, the owner of #PulseNightclub, and several of the survivors from that deadly shooting. The night I spent with Barbara and survivors of Pulse is the most memorable night I have ever spent at @TheAbbeyWeho. I listened to their stories of survival and the horrors they endured. I listened to stories about people who did not survive. Listening to their stories changed me forever,” the tribute read.

His profile states that he studied at UNLV in Las Vegas and currently resides in Los Angeles. He has owned The Abbey Food & Bar since 2016, according to his profile, and “liked” several musicians, including DJ Dan De Leon, DJ Dime and Diimond Meeks.

Several Airlines Have Been Criticized For Treatment of Passengers Over The Last Few Years

The claims against Alaska Airlines are just one of several accusations of discrimination aimed at airlines over the years. According to Newsweek, passengers flying Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Emirates and others have claimed to have experienced anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

Not only have airlines been under fire for alleged discrimination against the LGBTQ community, there have been other serious issues with airlines for dragging bloody passengers off flights and killing pets after forcing passengers to shove them in overhead compartments.