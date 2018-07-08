David Range’s Allegations Against Jim Jordan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Range is the latest person to come forward and claim that Ohio Representative Jim Jordan knew all about abuses that allegedly took place at Ohio State University. Range was on the OSU wrestling team in the 1980s. Earlier this week, he told the Washington Post that Jordan was aware of the alleged misconduct by OSU’s team doctor, Richard Strauss. Six other former OSU wrestlers, including Mike Di Sabato and Mark Coleman, have made similar claims.

Jordan, who was the assistant wrestling coach at OSU from 1987 to 1995, has denied that he knew anything about alleged innappropriate behavior.

Range told the Washington Post that “Jordan definitely knew that these things were happening — yes, most definitely. It was there. He knew about it because it was an everyday occurrence.”

1. Range Says Jordan Was in the Locker Room When Wrestlers Discussed Strauss

Range told the Washington Post that he never discussed the alleged abuse directly with Jim Jordan. He said that he didn’t know whether anyone on the wrestling team ever made a formal complaint about Dr. Strauss.

But Range did say that Jordan was right there in the team’s locker room when wrestlers were sharing notes about Strauss’s alleged misconduct.

“We talked about it all the time in the locker room” while Jordan was there, Range said. “Everybody joked about it and talked about it all the time.”

Range said Strauss “fondled” members of the team while he was examining them.

“He just fondled you a little too long while he gave you a hernia check,” Range told the Washington Post. “And then he stayed in the showers, like, an hour until everyone was done.”

But other former OSU wrestlers told the Post that Jim Jordan probably did not know what was going on. One man, speaking anonymously, said that the wrestlers were always very cautious around their coaches; he said that it’s very unlikely that Jordan ever heard what was going on.

“It’s way more likely that [he] didn’t know than did know,” the former wrestler said. “We were so guarded around these guys. . . . I think the only reason he’s being dragged into it is because of his political stature, and I think that’s terrible.”

2. Jordan Says His Accusers Are Liars and Opportunists

Jim Jordan addressed some of the allegations against him in an interview on Fox News on Friday. He said that the people who are accusing him seem to be deliberately lying.

“I know they know what they’re saying is not accurate,” Jordan said several times.

He stressed that nobody had ever come forward to file a formal complaint against Strauss.

“Conversations in a locker room are a lot different than people coming up and talking about abuse,” Jordan told Fox. When the interviewer pressed him about whether he had actually heard wrestlers talking in the locker room about misconduct, Jordan said he “did not, did not” hear anything.

“What bothers me the most is the guys that are saying these things I know they know the truth. I know they do,” Jordan said. “We trained with these guys every day, sometimes twice a day. And for — I know what — I know they know what they’re saying is not accurate.”

Asked why the men would accuse him, Jordan said, “You would have to ask them.” But he added that the allegations are coming out just when he is being considered for a spot as Speaker of the House, to replace Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan will be stepping down as speaker of the house at the end of his current term, in January.

“I think the timing is suspect,” Jordan said.

Jordan also said that one of his most prominent accusers, Mike DiSabato, is “out to get” Ohio State. “Mike DiSabato has a vendetta against Ohio State…he’s out to get Ohio State,” Jordan said.

DiSabato has been involved in more than one lawsuit against Ohio State. He sued OSU as part of a dispute about merchandising rights; and DiSabato was also involved in a class action lawsuit against OSU revolving around athletes’ rights to earn money through endorsements.

More recently, Jordan has accused DiSabato of “bullying” him by sending emails to him about the alleged abuses at OSU.

3. Paul Ryan Says He Is Waiting For the Results of The Investigation

USA Today reports that Ryan is waiting for the outcome of Ohio State University’s review of the allegations before he himself weighs in.

Speaking through a spokesperson, Ryan told USA Today that he university was right to investigate the claims being made. The statement, issued by Ryan’s spokesman Doug Andres, said, “The university has rightfully initiated a full investigation into the matter. The speaker will await the findings of that inquiry.”

4. Other Wrestlers Described the Environment in the OSU Locker Room As “Disgusting”

Michael Alf, a wrestler who joined the OSU team in the late 1980s, said the atmosphere in the team locker room was “definitely disturbing.” He told the Washington Post that there were non-team members who used the team showers just as an opportunity to stare at the wrestlers.

“There was definitely inappropriate things that in my opinion were pretty disgusting going on all around us. You just took your shower and got out,” Alf said.

But Alf said that Jordan likely did not know what was going on. He told CNN, “I know Jim Jordan. He would do anything to protect us.”

5. Range Comes from a Family of Wrestlers

Range was all-state champion for his high school team in 1986. His father, David Range II, was the 1963 state champion and also a and Pan-American Games silver medalist.

Range’s son, Devon Range, was a high school wrestler himself.