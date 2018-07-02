Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts: Man Accused of Planning July 4 Terrorist Attack in Cleveland

Federal authorities have arrested a man who from Cincinnati who was allegedly planning a terrorist-style attack in downtown Cleveland on the upcoming July 4 holiday.

Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts, 48, was arrested in the Cleveland area Sunday morning, according to Steve Anthony, Cleveland FBI special agent in charge.

The FBI said Pitts, otherwise known as Abdur Raheem Rafeeq, was taken into custody Sunday around 10 a.m. on accusations of attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, according to WKYC3.

According to WKYC, Pitts allegedly told an undercover agent: “I did tell myself that their holiday is coming up. The Fourth of July. Independence Day. What would hit them in the core? Blow up. Have a bomb. Blow up at the Fourth of July parade.”

Authorities state that Pitts talked about targeting St. John’s Cathedral, and gifting cars packed with explosives and shrapnel to the children of military members, according to WKYC.

“Just last week, this defendant was walking around downtown Cleveland conducting reconnaissance on what he thought was a large-scale attack planned for the Fourth of July,” United States Attorney Justin Herdman said. “He looked for locations to park a van that would be packed with explosives.”

Pitts allegedly looked to target Voinovich Park and the U.S. Coast Guard Station.

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is known.