LISTEN: Demi Lovato 911 Call, Assistant Asks for ‘No Sirens’

The 911 call made from Demi Lovato‘s house has been released. The audio was obtained by TMZ on Thursday, and reveals thats the singer’s assistant alerted the male dispatcher of the incident, while telling him to make sure that paramedics to shut off the sirens.

“You’re with the patient now?” the dispatcher can be heard asking, to which the assistant responds: “I was, I’m downstairs. There are other people went in… We just need to get somebody out here.” After some deliberation, the dispatcher tells the assistant: “You should be hearing the sirens real soon.” It is at this point in the conversation that she said she did not want the sounds of the ambulance sirens to be heard. “Wait, no sirens please, right?” she asked.

“No no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that,” the dispatcher responded. “This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible.” Later during the 911 call, an unidentified male can be heard telling the dispatcher: “We heard the sirens. The windy street getting up here.”

Lovato currently remains in the hospital, where she is recovering from an apparent overdose. On Tuesday evening, hours after news of the overdose had broke, Lovato’s publicist released a statement assuring fans that she was stable.

Sources told E! News that Lovato and a large group of friends were drinking at the Saddle Ranch bar and restaurant in Los Angeles the night before her overdose, and that the group stayed together well into the evening. “She was taking shots with her friends,” the sourced added. “Demi wasn’t like super sloppy or wasted, definitely was drinking though. Her friends were cheering her on when she took a shot.”

A second source told E! News that the singer had been partying for quite some time before that. “She had been partying for 12 straight hours and it caught up with her,” they said. “This was going on for a few weeks and the warning signs were there. She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Demi doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive.”

The source continued: “She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.” On Tuesday evening, a representative for Lovato released a statement confirming that the singer was in stable condition: