Dr. James Dyess: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dr. James Dyess, of Gretna, Louisiana, was caught on camera fondling a 35-year-old patient.

The woman secretly recorded the interaction after experiencing something similar during her first visit to the doctor.

1. The Patient Filmed Her Consultation with the Doctor

Dyess, 57, has been arrested after a patient visited him and recorded her consultation with the doctor. The woman recorded her encounter with the doctor because she says he also touched her inappropriately on a prior occasion, according to The Advocate.

The woman first visited Dyess when she was referred to him by an attorney after she suffered a back injury in a car accident. The Advocate writes, “The next time she visited him, the woman hid her phone in her purse and positioned the bag in a way that would allow her to capture video of her interactions with Dyess, Lawson said. He said the video showed the doctor touching the patient’s breasts and crotch area.”

2. He Was Arrested on Two Counts of Sexual Battery, a Felony, and One Count of Simple Battery, a Misdemeanor

Speaking to The Advocate, Police Chief Arthur Lawson says that Dyess was arrested on two counts of sexual battery, a felony, and one count of simple battery, a misdemeanor.

After the woman took the video to the police, Dyess was arrested. Later, he was released on a $20,500 bond.

3. He Has Been a Licensed Physician Since 1997

According to his profile on US News, Dyess is an internist in Louisiana and received his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans.

He has been practicing for over 20 years.

According to the Daily Mail, Dyess “appears” to be single. He was arrested at his practice on Thursday morning before being booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.

4. He Had Many Positive Reviews from Patients Prior to The Incident

Dyess, interestingly enough, has very positive reviews from past patients. This website, Vitals, which works similarly to Yelp, asks patients to rate their experiences with a given doctor. Before people began commenting about his touching another woman, Dyess had very positive reviews.

One person wrote, “Best dr around.” Another wrote, “Excellent I love Dr. Dyess and everything he has done for me.”

On the website, Dyess even received a Patients’ Choice Award, an “honor bestowed to physicians who have received near perfect stores, as voted by patients.

5. The Patient Did Not Have a Relationship with Dyess Prior to Her First Visit

Detectives confirmed that there was no prior relationship with the patient and Dyess. They say, according to Fox 8 Live, that they are still investigating the case and ask any other victims to come forward.