WATCH: England Fans Destroy IKEA Store After Beating Sweden

A video has surfaced online of a group of English fans celebrating their win over Sweden in the World Cup by running into an IKEA and jumping on the furniture while singing “football’s coming home.”

Fans were seen jumping on beds and throwing items on the floor. The store officials tried in vain to ask the fans to leave, but they carried on singing and destroying the store.

Another video showed a security guard at the shop trying to put a stop to the celebrations. The traffic was also brought to a standstill, and the authorities had to issue a warning to the fans across the capital, according to Sportskeeda.

The video was taken in an IKEA in Stratford in London and is currently trending on Twitter.

A group of #England fans celebrating the teams 2-nil win over Sweden were filmed jumping on furniture and throwing things around at an #Ikea store in London.

England fans were also caught on camera trashing an ambulance after the game, as well as blocking roads and cutting off traffic.

An NHS vehicle trashed and furniture damaged in an IKEA store by England fans.

England fans can be utter pricks. See: Ikea mob and this below where they trashed an ambulance vehicle.

With England moving on to the semifinals in the World Cup for the first time since 1990, it was expected that there would be plenty of celebration. However, this type of behavior is reminiscent of the Eagles Superbowl win, when Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia and destroyed parts of the city by setting fires and flipping cars.

England fans were understandably excited to watch their team beat Sweden two-nil and move forward to the semifinals for the first time in 28 years. Fans packed the stadium in Russia and pubs back home, waiting anxiously to see if England would beat Sweden and move forward to the final four teams in the World Cup.

The amount of people watching Englands win over Sweden yesterday hit 19.64m viewers!

London erupts in celebration following England's win over Sweden in the 2018 World Cup, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 1990. They will be squaring off against Croatia for who moves on to the final.

However, many Twitter users and other fans of the team were disappointed and ashamed to see the IKEA video.

One user posted: “England fans invade IKEA store after Sweden Game. Why does England produce tramps like that? They let down the country and the national team!”

Another called the fans disgraceful, and compared the class of Sweden congratulating England on their win even while fans were trashing a Swedish store.

England fans invade IKEA store after Sweden Game. Why does England produce tramps like that! They let down the country and the national team! — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) July 8, 2018

Can't get my head round Liverpool fans shattering a team bus window and the media and that are up in arms over it, yet England fans smash car windows, sun roofs, ikea & ambulances up, yet where are the headlines? People expect us to unite with these gimps, nah ya alright yano. — Shaun Patino 🇺🇾 (@shaunplfc) July 8, 2018

The Swedish ambassador tweets his congratulations to the England team. Sweden's official Twitter account does the same. Meanwhile, a crowd of England fans are jumping on beds in IKEA, chucking pillows around & intimidating staff, who'll have to clean up after them. Disgraceful. — Angharad Penrhyn (@angharadPJ) July 8, 2018

One fan even prayed for the team to be booted out by Croatia next Wednesday, as karma for their behavior in IKEA.

Just saw a video of England fans trashing IKEA. Please gods/universe/computer simulation controller, kick them out next round. — кейра лящук-балтру́нас (@keira415) July 7, 2018

Sportskeeda also mentioned a link between IKEA and the England game, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic mentioned the furniture chain before the game. The Swedish legend put an open bet with David Beckham before the game, and it involved IKEA.

“The LA Galaxy striker offered to buy Beckham dinner anywhere in the world if England were to come out winners vs Sweden. However, if Sweden were to win, the English legend had to get him stuff from IKEA for his new mansion in Los Angeles,” Sportskeeda stated.

Beckham accepted the bet but tweaked it slightly. He was willing to buy anything Ibrahimovic wanted from IKEA but wanted the striker to come and watch a game with him at Wembley wearing an England shirt first.