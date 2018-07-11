Watch: George Clooney’s Motorcycle Accident Caught on Video

OOn Tuesday morning, George Clooney was in a scooter accident while driving through Sardinia, Italy. He was reportedly driving his scooter when another driver in a car didn’t respect the right of way and crashed right into Clooney’s scooter.

Clooney was sent flying (as is seen in the video below) but luckily was wearing a helmet and reportedly doesn’t have any critical injuries. The Oscar-winning actor spent a few hours in the hospital and is now allegedly recovering at his home.

Clooney was reportedly driving 60 miles per hour at the time of the collision and was thrown at least twenty feet into the air.

At the time of the accident, the driver of the car who hit Clooney was the one who called for assistance, according to People. After being rushed to the hospital, Clooney reported underwent an MRI, though no head trauma has been reported.

Though Clooney sustained mild injuries from the accident, he is reportedly set to return immediately to production for the television series ‘Catch-22’, which is the first television gig he’s done since he left ‘ER’ in 1999. According to Page Six, the main injuries Clooney sustained were “slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm.”

George Clooney was thrown several yards into the air after his scooter slammed head-on into a vehicle in Italy, security camera video shows. https://t.co/VELQpoQyun — The Associated Press (@AP) July 10, 2018

According to CNN, the actor told a friend, “It’s good to be alive,” after the accident occurred.

Clooney will reportedly be monitored medically as an outpatient for the next 20 days. His representation released a statement on the accident that read, “George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

George’s spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, released a similar statement of Clooney’s health, as well as a breakdown of the accident.

He said, “He’s doing fine. He has a broken rib, it’s very painful and it’ll take a long time to heal … The car signaled left. George was riding to the right. The driver decided to make an abrupt right turn and clipped George.”

This isn’t Clooney’s first motorcycle accident, surprisingly enough. In 2007, Clooney was in another motorcycle accident with then-girlfriend Sarah Larson in New Jersey. Clooney suffered a rib fracture and road rash, according to People, and Larson suffered a broken foot.