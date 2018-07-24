Goldfish Cracker Recall: What You Need to Know

Please take a moment to read this important message regarding four varieties of Goldfish crackers and our voluntary recall decision. For more information visit: https://t.co/mhhSZaJ8v4 pic.twitter.com/Jlpk7aHPd8 — Goldfish (@GoldfishSmiles) July 23, 2018

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily pulling millions of bags of Goldfish crackers off of shelves across the United States out of concern that they may be contaminated with salmonella. The food company said that nobody has actually been infected with salmonella from eating Goldfish crackers. But just to be safe, Pepperidge Farm is recalling 3.3 million units of the snack from stores around the country.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Whey Powder Used to Flavor Some Varieties of Goldfish Crackers May Be Infected With Salmonella

Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers https://t.co/YBMnZdN5EX pic.twitter.com/sL7sh94gsD — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) July 23, 2018

Pepperidge Farm says that one of its suppliers notified it that the whey powder which is used in a seasoning mixture for Goldfish crackers has now been recalled, because it may contain salmonella.

That whey powder was used in a seasoning mix for four varieties of Goldfish crackers: Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar; Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion; Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar; and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. All four varieties have been pulled from the shelves while Pepperidge Farm investigates the situation.

If You’ve Already Bought The Tainted Goldfish, Don’t Eat Them

RECALL ALERT! Pepperidge Farm has just announced they are recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers due to a possible salmonella risk. https://t.co/IHXpNl0m7J — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) July 24, 2018

The four Goldfish varieties to avoid right now are Flavor Blasted Extra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Cheddar + Pretzel. They’re already being pulled off the shelves of stores around the country. But if you happen to have those flavors at home, don’t eat them. Pepperidge Farm is offering a full refund for all of their recalled products; just bring them back to the store where you bought them for your money back.

In case you’re not sure whether your crackers are okay to eat, Pepperidge Farm has created this chart. It shows you exactly which products are affected by the recall. If your crackers on on the list, don’t eat them!