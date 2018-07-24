Gunman At Large After Drive-By Shootings on Dallas’ Northwest Highway

At least three cars were shot by a gunman driving a white Chevrolet Malibu on Northwest Highway. The driver is at large and at least some of the targets appeared to be made indiscriminately, according to early police reports.

The shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon. A man and woman were driving east on the 2100 block of Northwest Highway in a black Nissan Cube when a white Chevy Malibu approached from behind, and then pulled up beside them and began shooting, WFAA reported. (Other sources said the drivers who were shot were in a black Kia, NBC DFW reported.)

After they were shot at, the driver of the Cube pulled into an Exxon at the corner of Northwest Highway and Walton Walker Boulevard/Loop 12. They ran inside and begged the clerk to lock the door.

PICS: Double shooting near Northwest Highway/Walton Walker. Two of the victims were bystanders, riding in an Uber. Three cars damaged. https://t.co/vckw01krxh (Credit @JasonWhitely) pic.twitter.com/I3Y0HJn40v — WFAA (@wfaa) July 24, 2018

The white Malibu circled the parking lot, firing at the abandoned car. Then the gunman fired on another vehicle, a white Mercedes, and hit two people inside. The people that were hit were Uber passengers, according to WFAA. One was shot in the head and the other in the leg, but their injuries are not life threatening. They were being dropped off at the gas station when the gunman sprayed bullets at the people who were hiding inside the station.

The Mercedes was hit six times. A Volvo SUV was also hit multiple times, but no one was injured.

The shooter then fled the scene in the white Malibu. Police could not get a statement from the woman who was riding in the Nissan Cube. She left before the police arrived, WFAA reported.

NOW: Two innocent @Uber pax in the white Mercedes were shot + bullets hit another unrelated vehicle – the Volvo SUV – when gunman opened fire on black car at W Northwest Hwy and Walton Walker in N Dallas. @DallasPD said it might “street justice.” Gunman fled. pic.twitter.com/Bu6F8F5JZr — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) July 24, 2018

No other details are known yet about the shooter, what the shooter looked like, the car’s license plate, surveillance photos, or more. Police are saying that the incident might be “street justice,” WFAA reported, but NBC DFW reported that the shots seemed indiscriminate. A suspect has not been named.

Here is a map of where the shooting took place. It happened near the intersection of Walton Walker Boulevard (Loop 12) and West Northwest Highway, near I 35E, an area very busy that time of day.

This is a developing story.