Walmart Under Fire for Controversial “Impeach 45” T-Shirt Line

Walmart sparked widespread controversy and outrage after releasing a line of t-shirts with the message “Impeach 45” emblazoned on the front, prompting Trump supporters to call for a boycott of the superstore.
A Twitter campaign urging customers to boycott the store has been retweeted thousands of times, with irate customers demanding the store remove the shirts from the Walmart website immediately. The T-shirts were still available on the site Tuesday at prices ranging from $16.95 to $41.95 for a long-sleeved version.
As expected, the Twitter-sphere had a field day, with users torn between being angry and demanding the boycott, and others questioning what the big deal is.
However, despite the line of “Impeach 45” tops, the site also sells a wide variety of “Make America Great Again” and “America First” tops, hoodies and even underwear. There is also a plethora of merchandise with slogans stating “I heart Trump” and “Trump won, get over it.”
Many Twitter users argued that Trump supporters complaining about the small line of “Impeach 45” shirts was pointless, as Walmart still clearly sells supportive merchandise.
Other users scoffed at the outraged customers, claiming that the same people planning to boycott Walmart would also be the same people to buy up shirts if it had been Hillary Clinton that had won the election. Another user reminded users that Walmart still sells “Hillary for Prison” shirts.
Several users also expressed frustration toward the people that were finally outraged enough to boycott the store over a t-shirt that they didn’t agree with, but not for the plethora of other reasons that a lot of people have already boycotted Walmart over, such as their treatment of employees and low pay.
Lamont Dennis Jr wrote: “The right boycotts for trivial things, but when the left boycott because of human mistreatment or other humanitarian problems they call us snowflakes? Did you know a group of snowflakes can take a whole city out with a blizzard?”
Another user expressed their desire to buy a t-shirt, but worried that they would be shot by a “Trumpian” if they were seen wearing it.
Walmart has caused outrage in the past over its apparel. In November, the company stopped selling a shirt that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required” after facing massive backlash across the globe.
The shirt was removed from the store’s website after the Radio Television Digital News Association sent a letter to the company about the shirt.
“As a fierce proponent of the First Amendment that is politically nonpartisan, we recognize Walmart’s right to sell the T-Shirts, and the right of consumers to purchase and wear them,” the group’s executive director, Dan Shelley, wrote in his letter to the retailer. “However, just because Walmart has the right to sell the shirts, that doesn’t mean it is the right thing to do.”
Twitter users were quick to point that previous debacle out as well, reminding the angry users about the rope/tree/journalist t-shirt.
Walmart responded to the outcry from angry customers, releasing a statement that read: “These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart,” a Walmart spokeswoman said. “We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies.”
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
How terrible for those poor, oppressed racist trump lovers!