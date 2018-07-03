Walmart Under Fire for Controversial “Impeach 45” T-Shirt Line

Walmart sparked widespread controversy and outrage after releasing a line of t-shirts with the message “Impeach 45” emblazoned on the front, prompting Trump supporters to call for a boycott of the superstore.

A Twitter campaign urging customers to boycott the store has been retweeted thousands of times, with irate customers demanding the store remove the shirts from the Walmart website immediately. The T-shirts were still available on the site Tuesday at prices ranging from $16.95 to $41.95 for a long-sleeved version.

As expected, the Twitter-sphere had a field day, with users torn between being angry and demanding the boycott, and others questioning what the big deal is.

#BoycottWalmart 😤 Imagine if they sold “Impeach 44” shirts? @Walmart would be called racist by every single celebrity on the internet & be forced to close for diversity training. 🙄 #DoubleStandard#HollywoodHypocrites#LiberalLogic https://t.co/W6kBk96Q1Y — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) July 3, 2018

📢#RETWEET 📢@Walmart Does NOT have right to break the LAW by selling “Impeach 45” t-shirts We as CITIZENS have DUTY to #BoycottWalmart for BREAKING the LAW Take note the BILLIONS @NFL Lost when they disrespected 🇺🇸

U.S. Code › Title 28 › Part VI › Chapter 181 › § 4101 pic.twitter.com/AwnhPdphlU — Matthew Cogdeill (@Matthewcogdeill) July 3, 2018

It’s a slap in the face to millions of “forgotten ppl” until Trump heard us and spoke for us! We r not going to cave to any company who does not respect us or our vote!! #BOYCOTTWALMART — loveUSA (@PatriotFNP) July 3, 2018

I have a line of t-shirts for you @Walmart they are pro-America and support the president. Will you sell those in your store? #BoycottWalmart — PRESIDENT Trump (@ForTrump) July 3, 2018

However, despite the line of “Impeach 45” tops, the site also sells a wide variety of “Make America Great Again” and “America First” tops, hoodies and even underwear. There is also a plethora of merchandise with slogans stating “I heart Trump” and “Trump won, get over it.”

Many Twitter users argued that Trump supporters complaining about the small line of “Impeach 45” shirts was pointless, as Walmart still clearly sells supportive merchandise.

It makes ZERO sense for Trump-lovers to boycott Walmart for selling 'Impeach 45' apparel when they also sell 'Make America Great Again' items — which to the overwhelming majority of Americans is akin to selling

hats and T-shirts emblazoned with a Nazi swastika. #BoycottWalmart — Bill Madden (@activist360) July 3, 2018

If that is true, then they need to remove the favorable Trump merchandise….or you can bet your a$$ we'll #BoycottWalmart — KProctor (@KennethProctor2) July 3, 2018

Other users scoffed at the outraged customers, claiming that the same people planning to boycott Walmart would also be the same people to buy up shirts if it had been Hillary Clinton that had won the election. Another user reminded users that Walmart still sells “Hillary for Prison” shirts.

I can’t wait for the videos of the right burning all their Walmart clothes. Hopefully they are smart enough to take them off first #BoycottWalmart — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) July 3, 2018

The #BoycottWalmart furor is hilarious because the shirt just says "45" on it, not any name, and you know they'd be buying them all up if Hillary was 45. — Rev. Magdalen ||This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) July 3, 2018

Before calling to boycott Walmart for selling "impeach 45" shirts, consider that Walmart also sells "Hillary for Prison" shirts https://t.co/awCiqXo76d #BoycottWalmart pic.twitter.com/HrEwonvObf — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 3, 2018

Several users also expressed frustration toward the people that were finally outraged enough to boycott the store over a t-shirt that they didn’t agree with, but not for the plethora of other reasons that a lot of people have already boycotted Walmart over, such as their treatment of employees and low pay.

There are dozens of reasons to #BoycottWalmart for how they treat their employees, their garbage monopoly and THIS?! is why people are mad, honestly it's basically the only thing that's ever endeared them to me — TessaJane 🦄☕🦂 (@TazzaSays) July 3, 2018

I saw #BoycottWalmart and thought it's because their employees don't make enough money to live and have to get public assistance or because of their union busting tactics – or the fact they force employees to work on Thanksgiving. Nope. Trump supporters are upset over a jersey — Benjamin Dixon🌹 (@BenjaminPDixon) July 3, 2018

I don't shop at Walmart because the company is horrible to its employees and it causes environmental destruction around the world. But sure, if you want to #BoycottWalmart over a jersey, be my guest. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 3, 2018

It’s funny how y’all are trending #BoycottWalmart not for the fact that they don’t pay living wages, and benefit off of damn near slave labor. Nah, for y’all it’s about a t-shirt against your fav dictator. pic.twitter.com/Iczo47RpA1 — ✊🏽🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@ERanglero) July 3, 2018

Lamont Dennis Jr wrote: “The right boycotts for trivial things, but when the left boycott because of human mistreatment or other humanitarian problems they call us snowflakes? Did you know a group of snowflakes can take a whole city out with a blizzard?”

Another user expressed their desire to buy a t-shirt, but worried that they would be shot by a “Trumpian” if they were seen wearing it.

Black ppl boycott to protest injustice. White ppl boycott cause they get their feelings hurt. #BoycottWalmart — 2002 Chris Jericho (@ASAPVick_) July 3, 2018

#BoycottWalmart I would buy one of those jerseys if I wasn't worried a crazy Trumpian might shoot me for disprespectin Merica. — Philip Lucas (@FlipperLucas) July 3, 2018

The right boycotts for trivial things, but when the left boycott because of human mistreatment or other humanitarian problems they call us snowflakes? Did you know a group of snowflakes can take a whole city out with a blizzard? #BoycottWalmart — Lamont Dennis Jr (@CallMeMrLJ) July 3, 2018

Walmart has caused outrage in the past over its apparel. In November, the company stopped selling a shirt that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required” after facing massive backlash across the globe.

The shirt was removed from the store’s website after the Radio Television Digital News Association sent a letter to the company about the shirt.

“As a fierce proponent of the First Amendment that is politically nonpartisan, we recognize Walmart’s right to sell the T-Shirts, and the right of consumers to purchase and wear them,” the group’s executive director, Dan Shelley, wrote in his letter to the retailer. “However, just because Walmart has the right to sell the shirts, that doesn’t mean it is the right thing to do.”

Twitter users were quick to point that previous debacle out as well, reminding the angry users about the rope/tree/journalist t-shirt.

Walmart sells a shirt online that says: "Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some Assembly Required." Response: "#MAGA!" Walmart sells a shirt online that says: "Impeach 45." Response: "#BoycottWalmart!" Personally, I'm more upset about how much the Walton family has and yet doesn't pay. pic.twitter.com/bgVhDjnkkZ — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) July 3, 2018

Walmart responded to the outcry from angry customers, releasing a statement that read: “These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart,” a Walmart spokeswoman said. “We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies.”