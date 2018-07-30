Infowars Is Now Available On Spotify

Infowars is on Spotify. It is incredibly difficult to get podcasts hosted on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/0ZBclLmXiw — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 30, 2018

Infowars, the controversial right-wing broadcaster, is now available on Spotify. Infowars is often derided as a “fake news” site which makes its money peddling conspiracy theories about everything from 911 to Sandy Hook. Its founder, Alex Jones, has been accused of sexual harassment. But Infowars also has a huge following, drawing around 10 million visitors to its website every month.

Spotify is a digital music streaming service that gives its users access to podcasts, songs,and videos.

So, is Spotify trying to cash in on Inforwars’ popularity? The site is now making Alex Jones’ podcast available to its users. You can see a list of the Alex Jones podcasts as they are available on Spotify, here.