WATCH: Invader Zim Enter the Florpus! Teaser Trailer

Fans of Nickelodeon’s cult classic show Invader Zim were overjoyed last year when the network announced a TV movie reboot of the show. Now, Zim fans finally have a sneak peek at the newest installment: Enter the Florpus!

Invader Zim will be coming back to Nickelodeon with a 90-minute special, Enter the Florpus!, and its first teaser looks just like fans of the original remember it. The cast and crew of the sci-fi comedy premiered the footage at the end of the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, which you can watch below.

The reboot will bring back all the fan favorites: Zim, who has been trying to conquer Earth but can’t quite seem to get there; Dib, his arch-nemesis and the only person to really see Zim for what and who he is; Gaz, Dib’s terrifying sister who finally grew a neck; and obviously Gir, Zim’s adorable sidekick robot dog.

According to Polygon, Nickelodeon released a brief synopsis suggesting that “Dib takes advantage of Zim when he’s on the down-and-out, having just found out that the Almighty Tallest — his assigning officers from back home, the guys who sent him to invade Earth in the first place — aren’t actually planning on stopping by to see his hard work.”

Despite creator Jhonen Vasquez assuring fans for the last decade that there would never be a reboot of the show, the world is finally going to be graced with Zim’s wacky, Earth-conquering shenanigans once again. However, Vasquez revealed that he didn’t want fans to expect the reboot to be better than the original.

”What I’m making isn’t going to be the best episode of Invader Zim,” Vasquez told Polygon just ahead of the creator’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. ”I would be battling people’s childhoods and trying to carve out space for a new favorite thing, and that’s the worst attitude to have when making this stuff.”

Nickelodeon has been building an entire roster of reboots over the last year, including a 2017 TV movie involving Hey Arnold!, a one-hour special of Rocko’s Modern Life which hasn’t been on air in 22 years, and now the 90 minutes Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus special. It was recently announced that Nickelodeon is reviving the entire Rugrats series as well, giving adults who grew up with all of these shows a major trip dose of nostalgia.

Invader Zim had a very brief run on Nickelodeon back in 2001 and 2002 before it was ultimately cancelled. To be fair, a show about an alien trying to destroy Earth and kill all humans did somewhat clash with many of the children’s cartoons airing on Nickelodeon at the time, but Zim still had its fair share of silliness and nihilistic humor, which many kids (and adults) really enjoyed.

“The mission was not necessarily to make a kids’ show, and it wasn’t to make a show trying to shock people, either,” Vasquez told Polygon. “It’s just a particular kind of stupid.”