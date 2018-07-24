Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Label: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ivanka Trump’s clothing label is shutting down. Page Six reports that employees in the clothing and show line have been told that they’re being laid off “ASAP.” An “insider” told Page Six, “It’s just never recovered since she stepped away from the company.”

Ivanka gave a statement to the New York Post in which she said, “When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.” The brand’s president, Abigail Klem, told the Post, “I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team. When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Fake Viral Rumor Accused Ivanka of Rebranding Her Label as Adrienne Vittadini Spread in June 2018

In June 2018, Snopes debunked a social media rumor that Ivanka Trump had rebranded her clothing label as Adrienne Vittadini due to poor sales generated by her father’s political career. As pointed out in the article, Vittadini is a brand that goes back to 1979, two years before Ivanka was born. Although Vogue UK did report that some of Ivanka Trump’s clothing items were rebranded with Vittadini’s name for sale at Steinmart stores. The Vogue article points out that this practice is relatively common between designers.

2. PETA Had Been Severely Critical of Ivanka Trump’s Brand’s Use of Fur

The brand has been criticized by PETA for their use of fur. In a March 2016 letter, PETA addressed the brand’s use of real rabbit fur in a line of hats. The letter read in part, “We were so disappointed (and surprised) to see that you are selling hats with pompoms on them made of real rabbit fur from China. We were especially shocked given that most of the fur you use in your collections is faux. On behalf of kind people everywhere, and because animals suffer so terribly in the production of fur, we urge you to pull all real fur immediately and pledge never to wear or work with it again.” PETA has directly tackled the issue of the Chinese fur industry in a video featuring Olivia Munn (above).

3. The Brand Has Been Accused on Multiple Occasions of Stealing Shoe Designs

Other labels have accused Trump of stealing designs. Gawker reported in December 2011 that designer Derek Lam had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ivanka over the designer of one of her shoes. The now-defunct site said that Lam had given Ivanka one week to get the shoes off the shelves. In March 2016, Italian shoe brand Aquazzura took to Instagram to blatantly accused Ivanka of stealing their designs:

Mashable points out that Ivanka’s shoes were retailing at $145 while Aquazzura sell for $785.

4. President Trump Was Among Those Openly Criticizing Nordstrom for No Longer Stocking Ivanka Trump’s Brand

In February 2017, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom announced that they had ceased carrying the label due to “poor performance.” That month, Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump’s advisor, encouraged Fox News viewers to go out and buy Ivanka Trump clothing products. Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz was later quoted as criticizing Conway’s statements saying, “That is absolutely wrong, wrong, wrong. It is over the top.”

President Trump used his Twitter account to criticize Nordstrom saying, “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” Nordstrom denied that their decision had anything to do with politics.

5. Canadian Department Store Chain Hudson Bay Was the Latest to Stop Selling the Brand

Most recently, Canadian department store chain, Hudson Bay, announced that they were ceasing to sell the clothing line. According to Business Insider, Ivanka’s label has been dropped by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, DSW, Shoes.com, Belk, ShopStyle and Gilt.