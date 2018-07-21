Janice & William ‘Bill’ Bright: A Tribute to Branson Duck Boat Victims

A Higginsville, Missouri couple, 65-year-old William Bright and 64-year-old Janice Bright were two of the 17 people killed on a Ride the Ducks duck boat caught in a storm and sunk at Table Rock Lake. They were in Branson to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary.

A storm with high winds was forecast for Thursday evening, when the boat went out into a choppy lake, foot-high whitecaps and soon, large deep waves of several feet were visible in video. Authorities say the rough seas on Table Rock Lake contributed to the sinking of the amphibious vehicle. Passers-by, people on other boats, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security for Ride the Duck and others attempted rescues. Dive teams were called in for search, rescue and then recovery efforts.

Seventeen died, 9 from one family and Janice and Bill Bright was taken with them.

Bill’s Sister’s Anguish Over their Death Was Visible & Manifest; Her Heart Was Broken

Karen Abbott told local TV news that she began calling her brother and sister-in-law`s phones when she heard about the boat incident. She got no answer. She then called the inn where the couple were staying; they were not there. And then, she feared the worst. “…every minute passed, I panicked more and more.”

Abbott arrived at the duck boat location where she found strangers had left flowers and cards in a memorial created on and around the couple’s car, parked still at the Ride the Ducks location.

Abbott, at once grieving and angry said the management of Ride the Duck tour boat company did not answer nor return calls.

“Not a word. They wouldn’t even take calls today,” she told the Fox affiliate in Kansas City.

“I called to try and find out if their car was here, and I didn’t get an answer on the phone. No one would tell me anything except they’d take my name and number and they’d call me back,” Abbott, in tears told reporters.

The Couple, Previously Longtime Kansas City Residents Who’d Recently Moved to Higginsville, Had Three Grown Children and 17 Grandchildren

The couple, married for four decades, had long lived in Kansas City, but moved to the small Missouri town of Higginsville in Lafayette County. They had three children and 17 grands.

“My great nieces and nephews now have no grandparents. They lost their great-grandmother a month ago, and now they lost their grandparents,” Abbott told local news.

The Bright’s Were Members of the Kansas City Church of God 7Th Day

Pastor Timothy Paul Hinds rarely missed an opportunity to post about the Bright’s on the church’s Facebook page. They were a much beloved couple and were often held in prayer by their congregation. Bill was very ill in 2015 and 2106 which required frequent doctor visits, hospitalizations and surgery.

Pastor Tim regularly updated the congregation on his condition, asked for prayers, and to help hold Janice up, a hospital visit or two. Once he gave folks Bill’s new phone number and mentioned, “Also, please keep Bill and Janice in your prayers.

And…give them a ring some time :)”

Friday, he again posted about the Bright’s. This post was heartbreaking.

“I am sure that most everyone has heard about the Duck boating accident that happened in the Branson area yesterday.

Bill and Janice Bright were on that ride and both lost their lives. Please be in prayer for their family…the days ahead will surely be a very difficult time.”

A Year Ago This Past March, the Bright’s Celebrated the Birth of another Grandchild. Their Church Celebrated. In Branson This Weekend, They Were Celebrating 45 Years of Marriage

“Blessing from the Lord!! Bill and Janice Bright have a new granddaughter!! Their daughter Bekah and her husband are the proud parents of: Elizabeth Rose Whittington 7lb, 10oz and 21 inches long! Born March 28, 2017! All are doing great, Praise the Lord!!”