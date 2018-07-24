WATCH: Jeff Sessions Joins ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant During Speech

America's Attorney General laughs on stage when a group of high school students start chanting "lock her up" Keep it classy, Jeff Sessions

Jeff Sessions joined high school students in chanting “Lock Her Up” at the Turning Point USA High School leadership summit on July 24. The attorney general was appearing at the 4-day conference at George Washington University in Washington D.C. According to Turning Point’s official website, 700 plus students from around the country are in attendance. The event began on July 23. Also scheduled to speak at the conference are Donald Trump Jr., former Fox News contributor Kimberly Guilfoyle, Senator Rand Paul, Anthony Scaramucci and Secretary Betsy DeVos. The first day was highlighted by speeches from Ambassador Nikki Haley and former UKIP Leader Nigel Farage.

CNN quoted Sessions earlier saying during his speech, “After the 2016 election, for example, they held a “cry-in” at Cornell. I hope they had plenty of tissues for ’em to cry on. They had therapy dogs at the University of Kansas. Play-doh and coloring books at the University of Michigan for heaven’s sakes. You know, give me a break. Students at Tufts were encouraged to “draw about the their feelings. Well I can tell this group isn’t going to have to have Play-Doh when you get attacked in college and you get involved in a debate… I like this bunch, I gotta tell you. You’re not going to be backing down. Go get ’em. Go get ’em.”

The conference is streaming live via Turning Point’s Facebook page:

During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, chants of “Lock Her Up” were prevalent during rallies. In October 2016, Trump said as the crowd began to chant, “Lock her up is right.” During that same event, Trump said that Clinton’s legal team “have to go to jail.” After his election, Trump told the New York Times that he would not be appointing a special prosecutor to look into Clinton’s affairs saying it was “just not something (he) feel(s) very strongly about. In December 2016, during a post-presidential rally in Michigan when the crowd began to chant, “Lock Her Up,” Trump said, “That plays great before the election – now we don’t care, right?” Just prior to the election, a fake news website spread a fake story that Hillary Clinton had canceled a campaign rally in Florida because a crowd was chanting, “Lock Her Up.”